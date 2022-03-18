Marvel’s Samuel L. Jackson May Have Just Spoiled His Next Nick Fury Appearance

Marvel fans are already aware that Samuel L. Jackson will appear as Nick Fury in the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series for Disney+ but the actor may have teased another film that he’ll be popping up in in the MCU. In addition to the Skrull-themed streaming show, Jackson has already confirmed that he’ll appear in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel that will include Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, but in a new interview he may have revealed that another project had a chair with his name on it on set, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Speaking in a new episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Jackson said: “When I was in London just now. It was [Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania], and [The Marvels] was happening, and we were getting ready to do [Secret Invasion]. So it was like, three Marvel movies on one lot. I was kind of running around from place to place.” Many have interpreted this quote from the actor as confirmation that he’ll appear in all three projects, but that has not been confirmed and very well could not be the cast. As we know, Marvel sometimes shoots elements for one project on the set of another, so there’s no guarantee that Jackson will appear in Ant-Man 3. Previously he didn’t appear in either of the other two Ant-Man movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To date Jackson has appeared in 11 Marvel Studios feature films. As fans may recall his initial contract with the company covered nine appearances, a practice that Kevin Feige admits is no longer their standard. Jackson went on to reflect on that aspect of his career with Marvel Studios as well.

“Well, you know, it’s kind of strange when someone tells you they’re going to give you a nine-picture deal,” Jackson said. “You know, you go ‘How long am I going to stay alive to make nine pictures?’ Because it used to take a while to make a movie. It still kind of does, but people make two or three of them at a time. In the Marvel Universe…it’s crazy.”

Rumors abound about what and who will appear in the new Ant-Man movie, and if Jackson’s Fury does make an appearance it’ll make the cast list even more impressive in the end. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 28, 2023.

(H/T ComingSoon.net)