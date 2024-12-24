Purple Hearts Star Has Surprising News About Netflix Sequel

A sequel to the Netflix hit Purple Hearts might be in the works. It’s no secret that the streaming service always keeps an eye on its audience, especially when it comes to its original productions. Purple Hearts was one of its biggest hits in 2022, racking up 220.61 million hours of watch time in its first few days after release. Sofia Carson, who starred in the film alongside Nicholas Galitzine, was in an interview with Variety to promote her latest movie, Carry On, and ended up sharing what we might expect in the future. When asked about any updates on a potential sequel, she simply said that talks were happening.

“There are conversations. That’s all I’ll say,” she said. “I love Cassie, and I loved making this film, and I feel so passionate and so protective of it. So I’m very protective of how and if the sequel happens. But it’s extraordinary that I get asked so much about it. Even just that is a gift. I know fans really loved it.”

The truth is, the movie’s ending left some questions unanswered, fueling speculation about a sequel even back then. Galitzine, who is now preparing for Masters of the Universe, also mentioned that there were a few different ways a sequel could be approached.

Purple Hearts is based on Tess Wakefield’s novel and follows the story of Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke, a Marine with personal issues. The two agree to marry solely for military benefits, but unexpected events blur the lines between what’s real and what’s pretend. The film resonated deeply with audiences, amassing thousands of fans, staying in Netflix’s Top 10 for six weeks, and becoming the third most-watched movie of 2022.

Even so, some topics sparked significant discussion, such as racism, misogyny, and military propaganda. A portion of the audience criticized how the romance seemed to overlap with these themes, even using it to explain certain points within the narrative. Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum addressed this in 2022 during an interview with Variety, responding that the flawed characters, which played a role in the criticism, were intentional.

“I hope that people understand that in order for characters to grow, they need to be flawed in the beginning. So we very much intentionally created two characters that had been bred to hate each other,” the filmmaker shared.

Therefore, it’s clear that the script would need to align carefully to continue the couple’s story. Whether liked or not, Purple Hearts ended with Cassie and Luke together, but it’s unclear how they would face the challenges of her musical career and his reintegration into civilian life after his military experience. Additionally, family issues, which played an important role in the plot, were left unresolved. Many fans also felt that Luke’s redemption arc wasn’t fully developed to justify his growth as a character. Some even interpreted that Cassie compromised her own values for the sake of love.

For a long time, audiences have been clamoring for a sequel. With Carson and Galitzine expressing interest in the idea and talks now officially underway, all we can do is wait and hope for confirmation of the new project.