‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Originally Included ‘Golden Girls’ Cameos

Ralph Breaks the Internet is jam-packed with references to a number of famous Disney characters, yet the company’s vast library of movies and TV shows means not all characters found their way into the movie. Some of the characters that the filmmakers decided to cut were the stars of The Golden Girls.

One scene in the new film takes characters Ralph and Vanellope to the real-world website OhMyDisney, which serves as a database for Disney’s immense roster of compelling characters. The scene sees the characters interact with various corners of the Disney galaxy, with the directors intending to represent a surprising discovery they made on the actual website.

“As we were studying the OhMy.Disney website … The Golden Girls were weirdly prominent throughout,” Phil Johnston shared with Yahoo Entertainment. “They really lean in on that website to The Golden Girls. A lot of quizzes, a lot of lists.”

The planned cameos from the characters from The Golden Girls would have put them on screen with famous Star Wars and Marvel characters, with the rest of the film’s crew finding their appearances to be a bizarre juxtaposition.

“We threw it in the movie animatic and people were like, ‘What?!’” Johnston pointed out.

Devout Disney fans might not know that Disney technically owns the characters from the sitcom, with Rich Moore pointing out how small a demographic would have recognized why the characters were there.

“It was a little confusing,” Moore detailed. “If you were not familiar with the website, it was a bit confusing.”

Despite the final product having to cut multiple scenes to create a more fulfilling experience for fans, cutting the Golden Girls appearances is the decision Johnston regrets most.

“You’re asking my regrets when I’m on my deathbed?” the filmmaker joked. “It’s that — that the Golden Girls are not in this movie.”

While the Ralph Breaks the Internet directors had access to a majority of Disney’s library, not all Disney subsidiaries appreciated how their beloved characters were represented. Lucasfilm, for example, requested that one scene featuring Kylo Ren be cut from the movie.

“At one point we had a joke about Kylo Ren being kind of a spoiled child,” Moore previously shared with IGN. “We went to Lucasfilm and said, here’s what we’re doing. And they said, well, we’d prefer that you don’t show him as a spoiled child. You know, he is our villain, and we’d prefer you don’t do that. So we were respectful of that.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet is in theaters now.

