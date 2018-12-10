The Internet Is Shocked To Discover Ralphie From ‘A Christmas Story’ Was In ‘Elf’

As the calendar moves further into December, cable networks are jamming their schedules chock full of Christmas programming. A modern Christmas classic that fans particularly enjoy is the Jon Favreau-helmed Elf starring Will Ferrell. Another familiar face makes a cameo role in the film and it continues leaving audiences shocked nearly 15 years after the movie’s release.

Peter Billingsley — the former child actor behind Ralphie Parker in A Christmas Story — makes an uncredited appearance in Elf as Ming Ming, an elf that helps Santa at the North Pole. Suffice to say, the Internet is on fire with people having existential crises in the wake of the realization.

After appearing alongside Ian Petrella, Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, and company in the Bob Clark-led A Christmas Story (1983), Billingsley appeared in several more features before switching to a career behind the camera.

The actor-turned-producer has been a frequent collaborator with Favreau in a post-Elf world, even earning an executive producer credit on the Favreau-led Iron Man (2008), the first movie in Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe. Billingsley also appeared in the movie in a cameo role, playing a scientist under the employ of Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges).

Keep scrolling to see some of Twitter’s best reactions to the sudden realization of Billingsley playing both roles.

Mind = Blown!

Mind blown! As much as I have seen both of these movies, I just found out that Peter Billingsley played Ralphie in the Christmas Story AND Ming Ming in Elf!#elf #Christmasstory… https://t.co/y2CgLPzuoi — Jamie Higdon (@jamiehigdon) December 4, 2018

Wait, say what?

I was today years old when I found out that this elf was also Ralphie pic.twitter.com/NLNEY3sGir — John Ciannello (@JohnCiannello) December 3, 2018

#AmbitiousCrossovers

People are shocked finding out at Ralphie is also Ming Ming in Elf, I was shocked when I found out Ralphie and Billy Madison have the same father pic.twitter.com/mQnEUD3ymi — John Keith (@jpk_3) December 5, 2018

Totes Missed It

So I’ve always prided myself on being able to recognize actors/actresses from older movies…I was just made aware that Ralphie from A Christmas Story is this character in Elf. 15 years I’ve gone without making this connection… pic.twitter.com/UB8qdPT4vU — Mark’s Yesterworld (@Yester_World) December 4, 2018

Shooketh

This dude from Elf is Ralphie from A Christmas story?



I’m shook pic.twitter.com/BUyEjjzblu — Tanner Holley (@TannerHolley16) December 4, 2018

Exploding Heads. Exploding Heads, Everywhere.

Today I found out Ralphie from A Christmas Story is in Elf as well and my head exploded ? pic.twitter.com/hzQb86g7ml — Jordan Orlando (@orlandojordan94) December 4, 2018

Y’all Are Fake Fans!

Anyone who claims to love Christmas movies but doesn’t know that Ming Ming from Elf was Ralphie from A Christmas Story and Cindy Lou Who from the people Grinch was Jenny Humphrey from Gossip Girl y’all are FAKE FANS pic.twitter.com/02ucyOgPSA — erin (@erscanny) December 3, 2018

Existential Crisis

About 3.1 maybe 3.2 mins ago i found out ralphie from a Christmas story has a role in elf and tbh i had to sit down, stare, and process for a bit before I could tweet this pic.twitter.com/6J9bifWBkm — The Best in the Group Chat (@NickyD94) December 2, 2018

ALL CAPS EXCITEMENT

HOW AM I JUST NOW FINDING OUT THAT RALPHIE FROM A CHRISTMAS STORY IS THE HEAD ELF IN ELF??? pic.twitter.com/eExSY27UvV — Laura Reisinger (@larhope) December 2, 2018

