The Internet Is Shocked To Discover Ralphie From ‘A Christmas Story’ Was In ‘Elf’

As the calendar moves further into December, cable networks are jamming their schedules chock full of Christmas programming. A modern Christmas classic that fans particularly enjoy is the Jon Favreau-helmed Elf starring Will Ferrell. Another familiar face makes a cameo role in the film and it continues leaving audiences shocked nearly 15 years after the movie’s release.

Peter Billingsley — the former child actor behind Ralphie Parker in A Christmas Story — makes an uncredited appearance in Elf as Ming Ming, an elf that helps Santa at the North Pole. Suffice to say, the Internet is on fire with people having existential crises in the wake of the realization.

After appearing alongside Ian Petrella, Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, and company in the Bob Clark-led A Christmas Story (1983), Billingsley appeared in several more features before switching to a career behind the camera.

The actor-turned-producer has been a frequent collaborator with Favreau in a post-Elf world, even earning an executive producer credit on the Favreau-led Iron Man (2008), the first movie in Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe. Billingsley also appeared in the movie in a cameo role, playing a scientist under the employ of Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges).

