Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Has a Brand New Movie Streaming (But It’s a Big Departure From His Hit Show)

While we all wait for the highly anticipated fourth season of Reacher, star Alan Ritchson is back on Prime Video with a brand new adventure. The mammoth of a man who portrays Jack Reacher on the series just released a feature film on Prime Video, bringing his action chops to a buddy comedy alongside King of Queens star Kevin James.

Their new action comedy film, Playdate, just landed on Prime Video Wednesday morning, giving movie fans and the Reacher faithful something new to check out. If you’re tuning in to see Reacher, however, just know that it’s a bit of a departure from Ritchson’s work on the thrilling series. Playdate has plenty of action, but it’s a comedy more than anything, which actually allows Ritchson to flex some chops from earlier in his acting career, before he became a bonafide action star.

Play video

A focus on comedy isn’t, unfortunately, Playdate‘s only major difference from the Reacher series. While Reacher has been a critically acclaimed hit year after year, Playdate is anything but. The early reviews for the film have been rough, giving it just a 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And even though fans don’t always agree with critics on these types of things, the fan rating is also “rotten” on the site, coming in at just 54%.

None of this is to say you shouldn’t watch Playdate — everyone should check out something they think they’ll enjoy. It’s just best to know what you’re getting into ahead of time.

What Else Is New on Prime Video?

Playdate landed on Prime Video on Wednesday, less than two weeks after the streaming service added a horde of new movies and shows to its lineup. The start of November saw Prime add films like Happy Gilmore, Good Will Hunting, A Beautiful Mind, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Rear Window. You can check out the full list of the streamer’s November 1st additions below.

