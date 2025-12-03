Ready or Not 2 Trailer Confirms Sequel Is Not Short on Exploding People Again

In 2019, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, former members of the the horror movie collective known as “Radio Silence” released Ready or Not, their horror-comedy about a doomed girl named Grace (Samara Weaving) who thinks she’s going to meet her fiancée’s wealthy family, only to find out she’s actually being herded into a death game the elites play, as part of a satanic ritual.

Grace made it to “Final Girl” status when she turned the tables on the insidious le Domas family, surviving a killer night of “Hide and Seek” long enough for the family’s demonic sponser, “Mr. le Bail,” to exact his hefty price of making the entire le Domas family explode. Now, the trailer for the sequel film, Ready or Not: Here I Come, reveals that Grace’s “win” only leads to a bigger game to be played. The le Domas family was just one subset of a larger cabal of wealthy elitists, and they have their sights set on Grace as the prized kill.

Ready or Not: Here I Come is going to place Samara Weaving in one of the bigger ensemble casts we’ve seen in recent horror films. Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) will co-star as Grace’s little sister Faith, who is forced into the game as leverage; Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) will play Ursula Danforth, a wealthy hunter with some slayer skills; Shawn Hatosy (Alpha Dog, The Faculty) as Titus Danforth, and filmmaker David Cronenberg (The Fly, A History of Violence) as patriarch “Mr. Danforth.” Also appearing are Néstor Carbonell (Lost, The Dark Knight), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Olivia Cheng (Warrior, Deadly Class), Varun Saranga (Wynonna Earp), and Kevin Durand (Lost, The Strain).

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be returning as directors, with Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy returning as screenwriters. The first film wasn’t a monumental hit, but still had the kind of margins only horror can produce, earning $57.6 million against a budget of $6 million. Since it hit theaters in the dead of late-August 2019, Ready or Not went on to become a cult-hit on streaming, especially after Betteinelli-Olpin and Gillett got even bigger mainstream horror fame with their two Scream movies (Scream V and Scream VI). Similarly, Samara Weaving got her biggest breakout with the first Ready or Not, but has since gone on to become a bigger star, having recently taken the lead role in Shawn Simmons’ heist comedy Eenie Meanie on Hulu. Sarah Michelle Gellar will also be a major draw for fans of Buffy, which is in the process of getting a major reboot.

Few probably thought that Ready or Not was the type of film that would evolve into a horror-comedy franchise. The jury is still out on that. This may be more of a two-part story, but we already know that the story is going to be a wild ride in its entirety.