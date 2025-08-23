Recasting Red Hulk: 10 Perfect Actors To Replace Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford might not have any interest in reprising the role of Thaddeus Ross’ Red Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there are several other actors who could replace him if the character returns. Originally portrayed by the late William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow, Thaddeus Ross returned as a minor antagonist in 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World. Hurt’s passing in 2022 led to Hollywood legend Harrison Ford assuming the role, allowing Ross to finally transform into the Red Hulk.

Captain America: Brave New World ended with Ross’ presidency being terminated following his imprisonment in the Raft, raising the question whether Ford would reprise the role. During a July 2025 interview with Variety, Ford was asked if Kevin Feige had convinced him to return, and replied with a simple, “Nope.” Since Ford apparently isn’t eager to return as Thaddeus Ross’ Red Hulk, Marvel Studios could cast someone else in the role, and there are many iconic actors who’d be perfect to portray a new version of the Hulk Hunter in the MCU’s future.

10) Kevin Costner

Acclaimed actor Kevin Costner would be an inspired choice to take over the role of Thaddeus Ross. His commanding on-screen presence, action experience from projects including The Bodyguard, Waterworld, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, and more, and his proven ability to portray complex characters with strong moral codes make him a great fit for Ross. Costner even has superhero franchise experience, as he appeared as Jonathan Kent in Man of Steel, while his recent long-running roles in Horizon and Yellowstone suggest he’d be open to remaining in the MCU for some time, allowing Ross to be developed more than ever before.

9) Sam Elliott

Even at the grand age of 81, Sam Elliott is still stunning audiences with recent roles in the likes of A Star is Born, MacGruber, and 1883, the latter of which earned him a SAG Award to join his various other accolades. Elliott would be a fantastic choice to take over as Thaddeus Ross, especially since he already played a version of the Thaddeus Ross in 2003’s Hulk, five years before Hurt played the character in The Incredible Hulk. Elliott’s rugged authority, no nonsense attitude, and authentic performances of morally questionable characters make him a great fit for Red Hulk.

8) John Corbett

Actor and country music singer John Corbett bears some physical resemblance to William Hurt, which would make the transition from one Thaddeus Ross to another much less shocking that the transformation of Hurt into Harrison Ford. Marvel Studios has barely scratched the surface of all the facets of Thaddeus Ross’ personality, but Corbett is uniquely qualified to deliver not just his more dramatic and intense moments, but also the more comedic, witty, and nuanced aspects of Ross. At 64-years-old, Corbett could also portray Ross for a number of years, giving him plenty of opportunity for growth.

7) Bob Odenkirk

Best known as a comedy actor, Bob Odenkirk has also surprised audiences time and again by delivering layered, intense, action-packed, and vulnerable performances, too. Odenkirk could bring a more lighthearted iteration of Thaddeus Ross into the MCU, while his roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Fargo, Nebraska, and action thriller Nobody have primed him to take on a role as complex as the Red Hulk. He has name recognition and a commanding on-screen presence that would benefit the Hulk Hunter significantly, so this would be an unorthodox but excellent casting choice.

6) Ted Levine

Aside from almost being a spitting image of Thaddeus Ross, especially from issues of Marvel Comics illustrated by John Romita Jr., Ted Levine has the dramatic ability to pull off such a demanding role in the MCU. He has delivered intense roles including villains and authority figures in the likes of The Silence of the Lambs, Monk, The Hills Have Eyes, The Bridge, and more, though he’s also taken on more sympathetic roles that give him the range to portray someone as varied and unpredictable as Ross. Ted Levine has a commanding and intimidating presence, which is perfect for Ross.

5) Rob Lowe

Perhaps the most unorthodox choice on this list, Rob Lowe has actually proven that he might be one of the best choices to take over as Thaddeus Ross. A member of the Brat Pack, Lowe has enough name recognition, the fan-base, and range to bring new layers to a younger iteration of Ross. He’s delivered comedic performances in the likes of Parks and Recreation and Wayne’s World, but also some fantastic dramatic roles. His younger age and fit physique make him a great fit for a new Thaddeus Ross – a role that he could play for many years to come.

4) Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen is known for his incredible versatility, passion for demanding roles, and ability to pull off vulnerability, comedy, and dramatic intensity all in the same moment. These qualities would make him a fantastic choice for Thaddeus Ross. Mortensen has a captivating and authoritative presence on-screen, which would make his version of Red Hulk the most electric and magnetic yet. He has also taken on action-heavy roles, while his experience playing characters with military backgrounds have made him uniquely qualified to portray Ross, and his acclaim could be hugely beneficial to the MCU.

3) Aaron Eckhart

17 years after playing the villainous Two-Face in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight movie in 2008, Aaron Eckhart could portray an entirely different villain in the MCU. Characters including Two-Face, In the Company of Men’s Chad, and the Man in Conversations with Other Women, among others, have given Eckhart valuable experience in portraying conflicted and complex characters, which would translate perfectly to Thaddeus Ross. Eckhart has long been fan-cast for a number of MCU roles, including Doctor Doom, but at 57-years-old, he would be fantastic at delivering a long-running and potential-filled portrayal of Thaddeus Ross.

2) Bryan Cranston

There are few actors who are as skilled as Bryan Cranston at delivering performances that walk the line between authority and vulnerability, and complexity and ease, and his name recognition makes him an inspired choice to play Thaddeus Ross. With an immense fan-base earned from projects including Breaking Bad, Malcolm in the Middle, Your Honor, Trumbo, Godzilla, and more, Cranston has demonstrated his openness for a long-term franchise commitment while producing intense and emotionally-resonant performances. Bryan Cranston’s MCU casting could debut new facets of Ross’ character, bringing the most nuanced iteration of the villain into the MCU.

1) Stephen Lang

Talk about openness to join a massive Hollywood franchise. Stephen Lang’s ongoing performance as Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise may mean he won’t have the time to join the MCU, but his ability to pull off an authentic, realistic, gritty, and terrifying depiction of Thaddeus Ross – a role similar to Quaritch – is second-to-none. Lang is a remarkably powerful performer, adept at playing strict authority figures, military personnel, complex antagonists, and physically-demanding characters. Lang’s physique, experience in dark roles, and franchise knowledge mean he would be the best choice to replace Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross’ Red Hulk.

