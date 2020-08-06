Regal Cinemas Announces Reduced Pricing for Art Films

Regal Cinemas is trying to lure customers out to a night at the movies with reduced rates for “Art” films. The list of films the chain posted on Twitter include Trainspotting, No Country for Old Men, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Slumdog Millionaire, La La Land, Call My By Your Name, Whiplash, Still Alice, Pain and Glory, and Moonrise Kingdom. There’s a little of something here for everyone and the pricing is an added bonus. Regal says that an adult ticket for these films at Regal Cinema Art Theaters is $5, and $3 for children. That’s a nice deal, and pricing like that is going to be key in getting people back into theater seats after the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of industry voices suspect that things won’t truly get back to normal until 2021. So, different companies are going to have to get creative.

"Welcoming theatergoers back to our cinemas will be a celebration for not only our team and our industry, but most importantly for the fans who have been anxiously awaiting the year's upcoming releases," Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Regal’s parent company Cineworld said in a press release. "With the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities as our top priority, we are happy to invite audiences to return to the timeless theatrical experience that we have all dearly missed."

These fan favorites are returning to a Regal Cinema Art theatre near you. Tickets only $5 ($3 for children) pic.twitter.com/qAwCcIIWeU — Regal (@RegalMovies) August 5, 2020

A while ago, Regal had planned for a July 10th opening, as it is now August, you can see the effects that the coronavirus pandemic had on their reopening strategy. Like other theater companies, they’re trying to balance that process with limiting customer harm.

Back then they said, “"Regal announces plans for the reopening of theatres starting Friday, July 10. Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the CDC and other public health organizations. The plan also includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return."

Do you think you’ll be visiting a theater this summer? Let us know down in the comments!