Regal Cinemas Announces Reduced Pricing for Art Films
Regal Cinemas is trying to lure customers out to a night at the movies with reduced rates for “Art” films. The list of films the chain posted on Twitter include Trainspotting, No Country for Old Men, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Slumdog Millionaire, La La Land, Call My By Your Name, Whiplash, Still Alice, Pain and Glory, and Moonrise Kingdom. There’s a little of something here for everyone and the pricing is an added bonus. Regal says that an adult ticket for these films at Regal Cinema Art Theaters is $5, and $3 for children. That’s a nice deal, and pricing like that is going to be key in getting people back into theater seats after the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of industry voices suspect that things won’t truly get back to normal until 2021. So, different companies are going to have to get creative.
"Welcoming theatergoers back to our cinemas will be a celebration for not only our team and our industry, but most importantly for the fans who have been anxiously awaiting the year's upcoming releases," Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Regal’s parent company Cineworld said in a press release. "With the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities as our top priority, we are happy to invite audiences to return to the timeless theatrical experience that we have all dearly missed."
These fan favorites are returning to a Regal Cinema Art theatre near you. Tickets only $5 ($3 for children) pic.twitter.com/qAwCcIIWeU— Regal (@RegalMovies) August 5, 2020
A while ago, Regal had planned for a July 10th opening, as it is now August, you can see the effects that the coronavirus pandemic had on their reopening strategy. Like other theater companies, they’re trying to balance that process with limiting customer harm.
Back then they said, “"Regal announces plans for the reopening of theatres starting Friday, July 10. Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the CDC and other public health organizations. The plan also includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return."
Do you think you’ll be visiting a theater this summer? Let us know down in the comments!
Maybe not that one
Trainspotting.... children!?— kyra, age 23 (@kyratyler) August 5, 2020
Sarcasm is here in force
This is so great. I can get my 3 year old into Call Me By Your Name for $3! Win!!— Matt Cook (@tchalla8) August 5, 2020
Biohazard suit
There’s actually a lot of good stuff in here. Stop making me want to go to a theater, I’m about to buy a biohazard suit and go 👀
I really do miss #Regal— Andrew Levine (@Levenitup) August 5, 2020
Would be nice
Same, I'm confused @RegalMovies— tt. (@ttaylor129) August 6, 2020
The good old days
Will the unlimited pass work for these types of movies?— Jeremy Alan Taylor (@JeremyAlanT94) August 5, 2020
Some people are more than ready
Regal— Dennis Tobin (@dennis_tobin) August 5, 2020
Just open the theater and we will be there!
In due time
When are we getting the movies that were supposed to be out for the summer— confidential (@confidential16) August 5, 2020
Would be too sick
Let’s get some 60s or 70s classics on this list? Films 90s kids and younger didn’t get to see in the theater...if at all.— Daniel Hammer (@DanSHammer) August 5, 2020
All of us do
I wish endgame was coming back or infinity war— jtb33 🌌🌌🚀🚀☄☄ (@joshbecker659) August 5, 2020
Not a fan
Yikes. None of those films are big screen necessities. Did you pick them out of a hat?— Tom Brennan (@TomBrennanNY) August 5, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.