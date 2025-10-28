Remake of 25-Year-Old Cult Classic Horror Movie Gets Major Casting Update (& Debunks 1 Controversial Rumor)

Luca Guadagnino is a busy filmmaker. After releasing a pair of new releases last year (Challengers and Queer), he returned with another new outing this year (After the Hunt) and has a list of other projects in various stages of development. Perhaps the most intriguing film on Guadagnino’s dance card is a new adaptation of American Psycho, which was memorably brought to life in director Mary Harron’s cult-favorite horror film from 2000. Guadagnino has been attached to helm American Psycho since last year, but updates have been few and far between since then. As a result, there have been several rumors, and a notable one about casting has now been debunked.

According to Deadline, the main role of Patrick Bateman will not be gender-swapped in Guadagnino’s version of American Psycho. The outlet’s report was in response to a recent rumor that gained traction, suggesting that Margot Robbie would headline the remake. That bit of speculation caused a bit of a stir in some circles, but it sounds like Guadagnino is searching for a male lead for his upcoming adaptation.

Should Patrick Bateman Be Gender-Swapped in Luca Guadagnino’s American Psycho?

While the latest news debunks the female lead rumors, it’s still fair to wonder if that would be a change worth considering. Christian Bale’s performance as Patrick Bateman will cast a large shadow over the remake. Over two decades later, that turn is still considered to be one of the actor’s finest, and it will be hard to not compare the new Bateman to Bale’s interpretation (which, in turn, could hurt the remake’s reception). Going in a different direction by swapping the gender would allow the new American Psycho to carve out its own path by telling the story from a different perspective. Plus, Robbie is a gifted actress who has the talent and range to handle this kind of material.

The notion of a gender-swapped Patrick Bateman is potentially fascinating, but there are other ways Guadagnino’s American Psycho can stand out. While a fan favorite, Harron’s film makes some notable changes to the original novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Perhaps Guadagnino’s film can be a more faithful adaptation, similar to how Edgar Wright’s take on The Running Man is said to stick closer to Stephen King’s text. There will still obviously be similarities between the two iterations of American Psycho, but leaning more heavily into some of the book’s graphic details could go a long way in ensuring the remake isn’t just a pale imitation.

While Deadline makes it clear the new American Psycho will have a male lead, it doesn’t shed light on who that might be. At one point, Austin Butler was supposedly attached, but Ellis himself called those reports “fake news.” The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger has also thrown his hat into the ring, saying he’d “love” to play Patrick Bateman. All Deadline notes on this front is that “casting discussions continue,” and it’s unknown when a deal will be finalized. Guadagnino is currently working on a different film, Artificial, which started shooting over the summer. He may not turn his full attention to American Psycho until Artificial is complete.

It will be interesting to see if Guadagnino decides to go with an established name or seeks out a relative unknown to play the new Bateman. There are cases to be made for both sides. A newcomer wouldn’t come to the project with as much baggage, making it easier for fans to see the character and get further immersed in the story. However, American Psycho isn’t franchise IP on the level of something like Marvel or DC, so going with a recognizable actor would give the remake a boost of star power that could help it at the box office. Cinephiles would be interested in seeing what a big name like Butler could do with Patrick Bateman.

