American Psycho Writer Calls Reports of Austin Butler Reboot “Fake News”

Austin Butler may not be the new Patrick Bateman after all. At least, that’s what the author of the American Psycho novel says, also stating that the film may not officially be in the works. When the reboot was announced, reactions were mixed – some thought remaking the 2000 movie was unnecessary, while others got excited about the idea. There was also a lot of buzz about who might play the lead, with the public speculating and even actors throwing their hats in the ring for the role. However, it didn’t take long for news about Butler to surface, sparking more buzz about the movie and its casting. But it seems like there was no point in getting hyped, as Bret Easton Ellis said on his The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast that he thinks it’s all just fake news.

“I have a feeling it’s fake news. I heard somewhere, from someone, that there are no contracts,” Ellis said (H/T Bloody Disgusting). “Austin Butler hasn’t signed anything to play Patrick Bateman. Luca doesn’t have a deal. Scott Burns, who is supposed to write the screenplay, doesn’t have a deal either….From various sources that I have, this is just fake news that was put out there to see how an audience is going to react.”

Usually, when a book is adapted, even if the author isn’t involved in the whole process, they’re at least expected to know about it – even if it’s a remake/reboot. But Ellis said that if the movie is actually happening, no one has told him.

“I have nothing to do with this,” Ellis added. “I might get some money if they do this, but I am not involved creatively on any level, and that is all I know.”

What Ellis said does make sense, it wouldn’t be the first time that a studio has tested the waters with an idea by making an unofficial announcement to gauge fan interest. American Psycho is already a beloved film though and given the huge success of the adaptation with Christian Bale and director Mary Harron, the need to dip their toes into the water first is smart.

Should the new American Psycho end up happening it would contribute to Hollywood’s go-to remake strategy. Whether it comes to fruition or not, it seems like Luca Guadagnino’s American Pyscho is at least being discussed and considered. Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see if the idea will officially move forward. Neither the director nor Butler has commented on the film so far.