Dexter: Original Sin Makes the Series’ American Psycho Easter Eggs Matter Even More

This article contains spoilers for Dexter: Original Sin‘s third episode, which is now streaming on Paramount+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dexter: Original Sin has given some extra context to the American Psycho Easter egg in the original TV series. Dexter is one of the biggest TV shows out there having been ran for nearly 20 years now. The show has had some extended breaks, of course, but it has always managed to remain relevant thanks to new viewers finding it on streaming services. The show’s popularity allowed it to get a revival in the form of Dexter: New Blood in 2021 and now, a prequel series that is shattering records for Showtime. The series had the most streamed premiere in Showtime’s history with its pilot last week.

Dexter: Original Sin returned this week with not one, but two new episodes. Of course, this comes with a catch. There will be a one week hiatus later in the season, but for now, savor it! The two new episodes allow Dexter: Original Sin to stretch its legs a bit as the first episode was more or less a remake of some flashbacks we saw in the original series (with a teaser for Dexter: Resurrection), while these two are far more original and focus on Dexter’s second victim. However, it also continues to show more of how Dexter formed some of the habits he is known for, such as slicing the cheek of his victims. It also provides some background for one of his aliases.

Dexter: Original Sin – Dexter’s American Psycho/Patrick Bateman Alias Explained

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin

In the original Dexter series, Dexter is constantly creating fake names for himself in order to make sure his victims never find out who he is and to protect those around him. Kyle Butler, Daryl Tucker, Arthur Curry, even Jim Lindsay in Dexter: New Blood. These are just a few of the names he chooses, but one sticks out like a sore thumb to fans of serial killer stories: Patrick Bateman. Bateman is the name of protagonist in American Psycho, famously played by Christian Bale. It was also recently confirmed that American Psycho will be remade with Austin Butler in the role of Bateman. The character is a wealthy, egotistical serial killer that is constantly faking his way though life. In season 1, one of Dexter’s victims is discovered by Miami Metro and Masuka notices that they have a needle mark in their neck. After doing a drug screen, he determines that there’s M99 in her system, a powerful animal tranquilizer.

The drug is heavily controlled and can only be purchased with an approved DEA license and it’s revealed that Dexter is on the list, but under the pseudonym of Patrick Bateman. Normally, this would just be a funny Easter egg, but Dexter: Original Sin shows Dexter’s love for American Psycho. Of course, the film wouldn’t be out yet as the show is set in 1991, so his love would come from the book. In the first episode of Original Sin, as Dexter is having his photo taken, the photographer tells Dexter to think of something that makes him happy. He immediately imagines a copy of the American Psycho novel and grins.

In episode 3, this goes a step further. While trying to stalk his second target, Tony Ferrer, he creates a fake persona for himself. Dexter turns to Masuka to help him create a fake ID, noting that he wants to use it to go party. When Masuka asks for his information, Dexter tells him he wants to use the alias of Patrick Bateman. It’s likely Dexter’s love for American Psycho will continue whenever he finally starts to use M99 since we know he eventually attains a DEA license with the Bateman moniker. Whether that will be anytime soon is anyone’s guess, though.

We have no idea if Dexter: Original Sin will get a second season right now, but a sequel series titled Dexter: Resurrection is planned for 2025. Very little is known about the series right now, but it will pick up after the events of New Blood and see Michael C. Hall reprising his role as the Bay Harbor Butcher. Original Sin has a brief prologue that sets up Hall’s return, but outside of that, we don’t know how the sequel series will unfold.

Reputable rumors indicate that Dexter: Resurrection will take place in New York City and will feature iconic characters like Harry Morgan and Harrison returning. In addition to that, it has been heavily reported by multiple sources that Dexter: Resurrection will introduce Peter Dinklage as a villain with Uma Thurman reportedly serving as his accomplice. Not much is known about their characters, but hopefully, we will learn more soon.