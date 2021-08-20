Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman Stars in First Trailer for Trippy New Sci-Fi Thriller

Two weeks after the debut of The Suicide Squad in August, Warner Bros. will be debuting a trippy sci-fi thriller that is sure to remind movie fans of Inception. The new movie is called Reminiscence, and it stars longtime X-Men stalwart Hugh Jackman as a man who investigates the past through the minds and memories of his clients. Set in a scary version of the not-too-distant future, Reminiscence uses the illusions we create about other people as a chilling "what if" scenario.

Reminiscence comes from writer and director Lisa Joy, who is best known as one of the minds behind HBO's hit series Westworld. Like Westworld, Reminiscence is a grounded sci-fi story that blends the future and the present to create an intriguing circumstance. On Thursday, Warner Bros. revealed the first trailer for Reminiscence, and you can check it out in the video at the top of the page.

Jackman stars in Reminiscence alongside Thandiwe Newton, Rebecca Ferguson, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parker.

In addition to writing and directing Reminiscence, Joy serves as one of the film's producers. Jonathan Nolan, Joy's husband and Westworld co-creator, is also a producer, along with Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes, and Scott Lumpkin are executive producers.

You can check out the official synopsis for Reminiscence below.

"Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?"

Like all other Warner Bros. movies in 2021, Reminiscence will be released on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters. It will remain on the streaming service for a 30-day period following its debut.

What do you think of the first trailer for Reminiscence? Let us know in the comments!