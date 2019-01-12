‘Replicas’ Bashed by Critics, Only 12% Positive on Rotten Tomatoes

Keanu Reeve’s latest film, the science-fiction thriller, Replicas, opened in theaters on Friday, but if you were expecting The Matrix-level entertainment you might want to look elsewhere. Replicas is currently sitting at a dismal 12 percent rating over on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to the review aggregator at the time of this article, Replicas has only three positive (or “fresh”) ratings out of a total of 25. That means that 22 reviews consider the film to be “rotten”. The film has an overall rating of 3.2 out of 10 thus far. So far, it also looks like audiences agree with the critical assessment of the film as well. Replica‘s audience score is sitting at 44 percent with an average rating of 2.8 out of 5.

Replicas stars Reeves as William Foster, a scientist whose specialty is essentially trying to create synthetic clones as alternative bodies. However, when his wife (Alice Eve) and their children are killed in a car accident, he uses his background to resurrect them in actual biological clones without telling them. Things get even further complicated when his workplace, the Biodyne corporation, decide that the clones are their property which pits William against the lab, the government, and science itself.

While the premise sounds interesting enough, it seems like the execution left quite a bit to be desired. AV Club’s review of the film started with the headline “the Keanu Reeves sci-fi movie Replicas is so terrible it could give you an existential crisis” and only went downhill from there.

“If you woke up in a glitching simulation, this janky garbage would be projected on every screen, possibly under the title Human Movie,” the review reads.

Of course, not every critic has hated the film. CBR’s Alexandra August gave the film one of its few positive reviews, noting that despite making sense the film is strangely watchable and even has a “wonderfully strange” ending.

“The movie closes on a wonderfully strange note that’s the cherry on top of the weird little sundae that is this movie,” the review reads.

If clones aren’t your thing, you can next see Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 when it lands in theaters on May 17th.