Rian Johnson Celebrates Knives Out’s Writers Guild Nomination

Awards Season kicked off on Sunday with the 77th Annual Golden Globes, which means the big race to the Academy Awards has officially begun. One movie that is seeing some recognition this year is Knives Out, the latest film by Rian Johnson who is best known for helming Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. At the Golden Globes, Knives Out was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Ana de Armas), and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Daniel Craig). Now, the movie is up for another special award: Best Original Screenplay from the Writers Guild of America West. In addition to directing Knives Out, Johnson also wrote the script, so he took to Twitter earlier this week to celebrate the nomination.

We writers are a surly crew, not prone to compliments. So hell yeah I’m hugging this nom like the squirrel with the nut in that ice age movie. Thanks fellow writers! https://t.co/5Mvc7uJK5L — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 6, 2020

“2020 #WritersGuildAwards Screenplay Nominations (Original, Adapted, and Documentary) Announced! Kudos to this year’s WGA nominees – see the complete list,” @WGAWest tweeted.

“We writers are a surly crew, not prone to compliments. So hell yeah I’m hugging this nom like the squirrel with the nut in that ice age movie. Thanks fellow writers,” Johnson replied.

Many people commented on the post:

Well-deserved Rian,” @akstanwyck wrote.

“Hands down one of the most clever films in recent memory. Well deserved,” @mokelly1066 added.

“Proud of you, dude! Knives Out deserves all the praise it gets,” @BrettCullen_ replied.

Knives Out is going up against the original screenplays for 1917, Booksmart, Marriage Story, and Parasite.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), Christopher Plummer (The Forger), and Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters.