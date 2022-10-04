Rob Schneider Returning for The Animal Sequel

In a move that no one in their right mind could have predicted, a sequel to the Rob Schneider-starring "comedy" The Animal is seemingly nearing fruition. Deadline brings word that not only is Schneider set to star in the follow-up but has co-written the script, will produce, and also direct The Animal 2. According to the trade the film is being set up as a Tubi original and will premiere on the AVOD streaming platform. A potential hang up in the movie getting made however is a deal being completed with Revolution Studios, the production company behind the first film.

As reported by Deadline, The Animal 2 will see Schneider return to his character, Marvin Mange, previously a police evidence clerk who was infused with animal parts after an accident, giving him special abilities from said animals. They report the logline for the sequel reads: "Marvin Mange, now an old dog, needs to learn new tricks as he hunts down a new uber-animal with powers far beyond his own." Deadline goes on to note the through yet another accident, Schneider's character will "be put together again with new animal parts."

Schneider co-wrote the script for the new film with Patricia Schneider (his actual wife) and writing partner, Jamie Lissow. Should all the deals close production could begin next year for a release later in 2023.

Released in 2001, The Animal was one of the first productions from Happy Madison and marked Schneider's follow-up to Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. Featuring a reported budget of $47 million at the time the film was met with largely negative reviews and considering its cost was a major bomb, bringing in just over $84 million at the global box office.

Though best known for his comedies and starring on Saturday Night Live for many years, Schnieder has previously directed some of his own films. His first directorial effort was the 2007 movie Big Stan, with two more under his belt for release this year, Daddy Daughter Trip, and the upcoming Amor es amor.