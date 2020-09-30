Robert Pattinson In A Tracksuit Meme Gets Its Own The Batman Poster

✖

Robert Pattinson’s tracksuit meme got it’s own The Batman poster thanks to BossLogic. For those who haven’t seen the meme yet. It comes from some behind the scenes images during the Twilight star’s turn in 2017’s Good Time. He’s in a kitchen with a brown tracksuit and his hair pulled back. Back in that Josh Sadfie picture, Pattinson was a bank robber. As if on time delay, the ridiculous nature of that image has resurfaced and provided both Twilight and Batman fans with plenty of entertainment in a fall that desperately needs it. In fact, when the actor tested positive for COVID-19, the meme went into overdrive with social media flexing its collective muscles on overdrive. With things ramping back up for Matt Reeves’ picture, jokes like BossLogic’s photoshop will only increase when more set photos appear.

As Variety previously reported, things are back up and running with The Batman. So, DC Comics fans that were worried that Pattinson’s condition would bring the entire project to a halt have nothing to worry about. (More importantly The Lighthouse actor is just fine and seems to have adapted to his role as Bruce Wayne well according to that first trailer.

"...Anyone who came within six feet of Pattinson for more than 15 minutes would need to be immediately isolated for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they test positive,” Variety explained. “That would likely mean any actors or stunt performers who appeared on camera with Pattinson without a mask, along with any crew members tasked with supporting Pattinson through the shoot — including director Matt Reeves, if he didn’t remain socially distant with Pattinson. If any of those people also test positive, further quarantining of individuals within their respective orbits would be necessary as well.”

Warner Media CEO Ann Sarnoff told The Hollywood Reporter that they did not expect filming to be easy in this environment after the positive case was revealed.

"I think we never expected things to go completely smoothly. In fact, as we’ve been getting our protocols ready, we built in contingencies," Sarnoff revealed. "If someone tests positive, you do contact tracing, you pause, you evaluate, and come back when you can. I think it would have been naïve to think we wouldn’t have certain cases on certain productions. The most important thing is to be ready for when that happens. And we were very much ready."

