‘Robin Hood’: Robin And Little John Start An Uprising In New Photos

Robin Hood’s latest foray into theaters is right around the corner, and we’ve got some exclusive photos from the anticipated film.

The new take on Robin Hood comes from Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders) and stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, and Ben Mendelsohn, and will feature a much grittier take on the beloved character. There will still be humor of course, but it seems Bathurst is going for a more grounded version of Robin of Loxley, though as Egerton explains, there will be big parts of the character you’ll recognize.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My Robin Hood, as with Kevin Costner’s, he’s a soldier,” Egerton told ComicBook.com. “We find him out in Syria. I don’t think that’s too much to say. He’s flawed, my Robin Hood. He’s a little self-involved and a little self-serving but over the course of the film becomes the hero of the legend. I suspect I’m probably one of the younger Robin Hoods but it’s very dark. Gritty. I’m hoping that it will be very funny. Jamie Foxx is Little John. Ben Mendelsohn is the Sheriff of Nottingham. Tim Minchin is Friar Tuck. We’ve got some people with real, not only incredible acting skills, but also great comic chops, as well. It should have a bit of everything, he says hopefully.”

Fans will see other iconic pieces of the Robin Hood mythos, including Marian, Friar Tuck, Nottingham, and more, and you can get an idea of what to expect with exclusive photos from the film on the next slide

Marian In The City

In this photo, Eve Hewson’s Marian walks through the city, and as you can see her journey seems to be surrounded by chaos and death. This isn’t necessarily a nice place to be.

Catching A Ride

In this photo, Taron Egerton’s Robin of Loxley dives from a rooftop onto Little John’s (played by Jamie Foxx) moving cart. Thing is, we’re not sure if Little John is actually aware of Robin’s arrival, but we’re hoping so, as Robin’s landing is going to probably break some of his cargo.

A Powerful Meeting

In this photo, Ben Mendelsohn (who plays the Sheriff of Nottingham) talks business with a member of the church, and this no doubt means bad news for Robin, Little John, and the rest of their crew.

A Heartfelt Embrace

This photo features Robin of Loxley and Marian sharing a warm embrace, but we aren’t sure if one of them has just returned or if one is departing. Either way, they don’t seem to want to let go.

Doing What I Do Best

This photo shows Robin in full battle mode, though this appears it might be from his time in the military, as other photos show him in a more streamlined costume. We’re pretty sure though that regardless of how he looks, you don’t want to get on his bad side when he’s got a bow in his hand.

Flamed Earth

This photo shows Little John traveling through the city by horse, but ti’s the flames rising behind him that warrant a second glance, as there seems to be a squad of soldiers on the other side. We’re betting Little John set the fire for a quick escape, but we’re not sure.

Scarlet

This photo gives us a great look at Jamie Dornan’s Wil Scarlet, who looks to be leading a small army of men through the streets. His face is covered, as are the faces of the other members, but we don’t know if that is to hide their identities or if it is just to make an impression. If it’s the latter, they certainly have.

A Confrontation

While Robin and Little John will be working together towards a common goal, that doesn’t mean they will always get along, and at times might even come to blows.

Facing The Enemy

This photo gives us a brief glimpse at the showdown everyone wants to see, pitting Robin of Loxley against the Sheriff of Nottingham. We’re not sure where this scene lies in the film, but we can’t wait to see these two throwdown.