‘Rocketman’s Taron Egerton Sings “Tiny Dancer” With Elton John in Surprise Performance

Everyone who attended the Academy Awards on Sunday night witnessed Queen and Adam Lambert rock and roll their way through an opening number. However, a select group of people watching the Oscars at Elton John‘s viewing party were treated to a much more intimate, and honestly much better musical performance. John performed his iconic “Tiny Dancer” ballad alongside Taron Egerton, the actor playing him in the upcoming biopic, Rocketman.

Elton John held an AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday night, where there was an auction to help benefit the foundation. At one point, the item up for bid was a trip to London for the Rocketman premiere later this year. After a trailer for the movie played, Egerton took the stage and suggested an off-the-cuff performance of “Tiny Dancer.” The biggest surprise came just moments later when Sir Elton John came up onto the stage to join him.

John played the iconic piano melodies of the song, while Egerton sang the lyrics. The former joined the vocal performance for the bridge at the end of the song. You can watch the full performance in the video above.

Unlike some other recent musical biopics, Egerton actually sang the songs Rocketman. In addition to “Tiny Dancer,” the movie will feature other reimagined Elton John hits like “Bennie and the Jets” and “Rocketman.”

The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher and stars Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Elton John serves as an executive producer.

Rocketman is set to hit theaters on May 31st.

