‘Rocketman’: Taron Egerton Debuts as Elton John in First Teaser Trailer

Although the movie doesn’t come out until next summer, the first footage from the upcoming Sir Elton John biopic, Rocketman, debuted with a bang first thing Monday morning. If there were any concerns about how Kingsman star Taron Egerton would portray the iconic English rocker, you can now put those worries to rest, because he looks to be an absolute perfect fit for the role.

You can watch the full teaser trailer for Rocketman in the video above!

The film depicts the rise of John’s prolific music career, beginning with his time at the Royal Academy of Music. Throughout several scenes of the trailer, some of the most well-known figures from the life of Elton John can be seen making an appearance.

Richard Madden, best known for his role as Robb Stark on Game of Thrones, debuts in the trailer as John Reid. Those familiar with the life of Elton John will surely recognize that name. If you’re not as familiar, Reid was John’s former lover and manager, who spent three decades working alongside the singer. However, things changed in the late 1990s when Reid allegedly swindled him out of millions.

Former Fantastic 4 and Turn star Jamie Bell can also be spotted in the trailer for Rocketman, playing songwirter Bernie Taupin. John worked with Taupin for much of his career, and the latter is credited with writing or co-writing most of John’s biggest hits.

Also starring in the film is Jurassic World‘s Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Elton John’s mother, Sheila Eileen. Unlike the other two aforementioned characters however, Howard doesn’t appear to be in the teaser trailer anywhere.

Egerton has become well known for his starring turn as Eggsy in the two Kingsman films. The second movie in the franchise, 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle featured an acting performance from Elton John himself.

Rocketman is set to hit theaters on May 17, 2019.