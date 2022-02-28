Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion Stars Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow Reunite at SAG Awards

Mira and Lisa’s awards show reunion! 25 years after stepping out in style in 1997’s Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, stars Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow reunited to present at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Sorvino, dressed in blue, and Kudrow, wearing pink, recreated their iconic looks from the comedy, paying homage to Romy and Michele’s outfits at their 10-year high school reunion. Though there was no interpretive dance, Sorvino and Kudrow did step out on stage to Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” to present Apple+’s Tad Lasso with the SAG for outstanding ensemble in comedy series.

“You look cute,” Sorvino said in the style of Romy. Replied Kudrow, “I know, thanks. So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked an awards show?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just realized this: we’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles,” said Sorvino when presenting the category, which included the “hilarious” casts of nominees The Kominsky Method and Only Murders in the Building. Said Kudrow, “You are so right. You are so right, and these cast ensembles are so hilarious. And you knew that ensemble had two meanings. Okay, you’re genius.”

https://twitter.com/NineDaves/status/1498110612920053761

In 2020, Sorvino said it’s up to Touchstone Pictures parent company Disney to greenlight a sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

“It’s not in my hands. It’s up to Disney,” Sorvino said (via The Creative Coalition). “I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it. I know that Lisa and that [screenwriter] Robin Schiff is interested in it. Maybe Alan [Cumming] is interested in it. I heard that maybe Janeane [Garofalo] is interested in it.”

See reactions to Sorvino and Kudrow’s reunion below:

From @SpencerAlthouse

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino giving us this Romy and Michele reunion…in matching pink and blue! LOVE. pic.twitter.com/mVqvmO7Kx9 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 28, 2022

From @queensofbravo

The Inventors of Post-Its, Romy and Michele, are the SAG Awards 😍 Literal queens of the 90s! pic.twitter.com/fiVtSH9Efv — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) February 28, 2022

From @alexandergold

The ‘Romy and Michele’ reunion at the #SAGAwards was exactly what my heart needed. pic.twitter.com/0k5KfnX4uF — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 28, 2022

From @lanikaps

From @jakegilesmusic

https://twitter.com/jakegilesmusic/status/1498110409802321924

From @scobie

This Romy and Michele reunion at the #SAGAwards is everything! Give @LisaKudrow and @MiraSorvino their own show. pic.twitter.com/SoNC1e4PMp — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 28, 2022

From @catebismyfav

From @ema_sasic