Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion Stars Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow Reunite at SAG Awards

Mira and Lisa’s awards show reunion! 25 years after stepping out in style in 1997’s Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, stars Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow reunited to present at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Sorvino, dressed in blue, and Kudrow, wearing pink, recreated their iconic looks from the comedy, paying homage to Romy and Michele’s outfits at their 10-year high school reunion. Though there was no interpretive dance, Sorvino and Kudrow did step out on stage to Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” to present Apple+’s Tad Lasso with the SAG for outstanding ensemble in comedy series.
“You look cute,” Sorvino said in the style of Romy. Replied Kudrow, “I know, thanks. So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked an awards show?”
“I just realized this: we’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles,” said Sorvino when presenting the category, which included the “hilarious” casts of nominees The Kominsky Method and Only Murders in the Building. Said Kudrow, “You are so right. You are so right, and these cast ensembles are so hilarious. And you knew that ensemble had two meanings. Okay, you’re genius.”
In 2020, Sorvino said it’s up to Touchstone Pictures parent company Disney to greenlight a sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.
“It’s not in my hands. It’s up to Disney,” Sorvino said (via The Creative Coalition). “I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it. I know that Lisa and that [screenwriter] Robin Schiff is interested in it. Maybe Alan [Cumming] is interested in it. I heard that maybe Janeane [Garofalo] is interested in it.”
