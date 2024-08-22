Rush Hour 4 Being Pitched Around Hollywood, With Brett Ratner Attached

A fourth installment to the Rush Hour franchise has been discussed for years, and stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker have both previously expressed interest in returning to their roles of Yan Naing Lee and James Carter. Chan last spoke about Rush Hour 4 in 2022, saying they were “talking about” the project. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter says Lionsgate executives gathered in July to discuss the movie, but it could mean Brett Ratner’s unwelcome return to Hollywood.

It appears making Rush Hour 4 would likely mean bringing in Ratner, who helmed the first three installments. Ratner has not made a film since he was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment in 2017. Many people spoke out against the director at the time, including Elliot Page, who worked with Ratner on X-Men: The Last Stand. According to THR‘s Rush Hour 4 report, Ratner was “a part of the pitch as the project’s potential director and producer.”

The report also states that Ratner “has pushed to direct a fourth Rush Hour film for years,” but “his involvement has been a non-starter for several studios, including Paramount and Sony.” The report adds that while Chan and Tucker’s names have come up in the pitch, neither actor is officially attached to the project.

Jeremy Piven Wants To Make Rush Hour 4:

Jeremy Piven in Rush Hour 2.

Last year, Jeremy Piven spoke with ComicBook in support of the new drama Sweetwater, and he said that he would love to return for a fourth Rush Hour.

“From your mouth to God’s ears,” Piven said. “How great would it be to be back on set with Jackie and Chris Tucker?”



“That was me as that hungry Chicago stage actor before Entourage,” Piven added. “Look at that cameo — the way that I have a career is, I would take these roles, and I would be ready to improvise and I would write down all the possibilities of what I could do or whatnot. If the director doesn’t yell ‘cut,’ I just keep going, and that’s what that role is. I had a blast. Poor Jackie Chan, looking at me, he had no idea what I was going to say, and suddenly I’m just speaking gibberish. It made it into the film, and I had the time of my life. They each made $20 million, I made $270.”

You can watch out interview with Piven at the top of the page. Stay tuned for more updates about Rush Hour 4.