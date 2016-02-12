Ryan Reynolds Reveals Hilarious Response to Deadpool Fan Letter Five Years Too Late

✖

Ryan Reynolds had a pretty hysterical response to a Deadpool fan letter just five years too late. A fan named Hunter decided to write up “Mr. Deadpool” for a class assignment and proceeded to gush about how cool the hero was. Reynolds was touched by how much passion there was in the piece. But, unfortunately, he discovered that his response to Hunter never got mailed. Well, the Deadpool star is getting that sorted out right now, and posted the letter on his Instagram for all the fans to see. The highlights of the initial letter have to be how Hunter couldn’t have known that the star would get multiple chances to play Deadpool again. Reynolds’s response absolutely pokes fun at the time skip as he wrote it like the version of himself from 2016. It’s pretty silly, but illustrates how much can change in just five years.

“Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans,” Reynolds wrote. “Hunter wrote me this letter after Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly.”

The Marvel star’s response has to be seen in full to get the idea. “Thanks for all the kind words in your letter. I’m feeling really good about how Deadpool has been received so far, and yes, I’m glad we got to make it our way. Can you imagine if DP was with the MCU at Disney? Hahahahahahahaha. As for sequels, there’ll be plenty. Expect them every two years like clockwork! It’s such a privilege to be able to don a mask.”

“Honestly, I’m not sure I’m bad*** or English paper worthy, but I’ll give you the best advice I ever got: commit to one thing. For me, it’s acting. No messing around with random business ventures like other celebs. I have a tiny investment in an upcoming music festival that should be “Fyre” and an amazing blood company called Thanos but other than that, acting and I are like Tom Brady and the New England: together forever.”

“I love to get together for a beer with you. Beer’s my favorite and the only alcohol for me. But it looks like I'll be busy for the foreseeable future. Blake is pregnant with our second (and last) child. But, when Deadpool three comes out in 2020, I should be able to spend some time with the fans up close and personal. Handshakes and hugs are always better than letters or even dabbing. LOL. Until then, let's stay connected on Vine! Ryan Reynolds.”

