Underrated Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Taking Over Netflix

There’s no denying that Ryan Reynolds is one of the most popular stars around. Fans always loved him, but he’s become an entertainment behemoth since bringing his version of Deadpool to the world in 2016. Now he’s one of the most in-demand actors three is, and fans are willing to watch anything he might be in, even some of the films from earlier in his catalogue that many forgot about over the years. One such movie is currently enjoying a resurgence on Netflix.

The film in question is Safe House, which was first released in theaters back in 2012 from Universal. Reynolds stars as a young CIA operative who is tasked with moving a dangerous criminal away from a government safe house that is being targeted. The criminal is played by none other than screen legend Denzel Washington. Written by David Guggenheim and directed by Daniel Espinosa, Safe House was a modest success when it was released, earning average reviews from critics and making more than $208 million worldwide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Safe House was recently added to Netflix and the allure of Reynolds and Washington in a movie together is getting a lot of attention. Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 (which changes every day) shows Safe House as the third-most popular title on the entire service. The first two titles are Netflix original TV shows, making Safe House the biggest movie on the site.

While the movie came out almost a decade ago, and Reynolds’ career has changed drastically in the years since, fans are clearly enjoying turning back the clock a bit and checking out the actors’ earlier work.

You can take a look at a full breakdown of the current Netflix Top 10 below.

3. Safe House

“Young CIA operative Matt Weston must get a dangerous criminal out of an agency safe house that’s come under attack and get him to a securer location.”

6. Kate

“Slipped a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge.”

