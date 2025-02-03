The Most Underrated Ryan Reynolds Movie Was Secretly Added to Netflix

For the better part of a decade now, Ryan Reynolds has been synonymous with the character of Deadpool. Ever since starring as the Marvel hero in 2016, everything about Reynolds’ career has seemingly revolved around the Merc with a Mouth. Even his non-Marvel roles have seemed to be a lot more sarcastic and fast-talking, capitalizing on what everyone saw Reynolds do best with Deadpool. Some may forget that Reynolds had a whole career before putting on the red pants, one that included quite a few memorable films that have since flown under the radar.

One such movie was just added to Netflix, giving movie fans a chance to see one of Reynolds’ best (and most earnest) roles to-date. The film in question is the romantic comedy Definitely, Maybe, in which Reynolds stars as a young dad explaining to his daughter the story of how he met her mother. Throughout the story, there are three key women in his life, and it’s unknown until the end which one is actually her mom.

Reynolds stars in Definitely, Maybe alongside Rachel Weisz, Elizabeth Banks, and Isla Fisher, who play the three love interests throughout his story. A young Abigail Breslin stars as Reynolds’ daughter. Definitely, Maybe is written and directed by Adam Brooks, the screenwriter behind Practical Magic.

There were a lot of films announced for a Netflix debut at the start of February, but Definitely, Maybe wasn’t one of them. It just happened to appear on the streamer over the weekend, giving both Ryan Reynolds fans and romantic comedy enthusiasts something new to check out.

These unannounced, “surprise” releases on Netflix have been more commonplace over the last few weeks than in the months before. A slew of hit Warner Bros. films were added to Netflix right at the end of December, including Best Picture nominee Dune Part Two. This month has seen Saturday Night and The Menu also join Netflix’s roster without any announcement or fanfare. Just last week, the service added Here, the new Tom Hanks and Robin Wright collaboration from Robert Zemeckis.

Reynolds’ career has evolved quite a bit since Definitely, Maybe was first released back in 2008. A year after it hit theaters, Reynolds took on a very different (much maligned) version of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Since Deadpool, however, Reynolds has become one of the biggest stars in the world of entertainment. Deadpool & Wolverine, released in theaters this past summer, is the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time.