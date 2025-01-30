Tom Hanks’ Newest Movie Surprise Added to Netflix Overnight

The trend of Netflix surprises continues! There have been some great overnight Netflix surprise additions over the past few weeks, with movies like Saturday Night, Scream VI, The Menu, and others showing up on Netflix’s lineup without previously being announced. It happened again in the wee hours of Thursday morning, as the newest film from Tom Hanks — and a major Forrest Gump reunion — made its way to Netflix’s streaming roster in the U.S.

The film in question is called Here, and it was released in theaters late last year. The movie is a big reunion for the Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, as it reunited Hanks with co-star Robin Wright, writer Eric Roth, and director Robert Zemeckis.

Here is a very unique kind of movie, containing a story in one specific place while exploring a genre that spans generations. The film is set in a living room, with the camera staying in the same place the entire time. The journey begins long before a house is in even built on the land, before settling in as it follows the family that moves in through their entire lives together.

Hanks and Wright play the couple that buy the house, portraying them at every stage of their lives while they live there. So de-aging technology helps them play the characters as young adults, and they continue on until the characters appear much older than the actors are in real life.

In addition to Hanks and Wright, Here stars WandaVision‘s Paul Bettany and Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly. The film is based on a graphic novel by Richard McGuire.

Coming to Netflix on February 1st

January has seen plenty of big additions to Netflix’s streaming roster and the arrivals are going to continue into next month. The lineup for February 1st is loaded with popular films ranging from family favorites to acclaimed Best Picture winners. Those titles include Parasite, Space Jam, Happy Feet, The Nice Guys, Miss Congeniality, Magic Mike XXL, and more. The streamer will also be adding every season of beloved ’90s sitcom Home Improvement.

Here’s the full list of Netflix’s February 1st additions:

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam (1996)

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)