Ryan Reynolds Celebrates 10 Years of Deadpool By Posting All 3 Movies on Twitter

Ryan Reynolds celebrates the 10th anniversary of Deadpool beginning production by posting all three of the character’s solo movies on his official Twitter account. Of course, this was done in a humorous manner befitting of the franchise’s comedic sensibilities. In the video Reynolds posted, the Deadpool trilogy is sped up, plays backwards, and is presented in black and white. The entire video runs for just 32 seconds, illustrating Reynolds’ comment that so much time has flown by since he (properly) first played the Merc with a Mouth all those years ago. You can check out his Twitter post in the space below.

“A decade really zips by,” Reynolds wrote. “Deadpool started filming 10 years ago.”

A decade really zips by. Deadpool started filming 10 years ago. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/dxJXRUURKL — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 20, 2025

Getting off the ground thanks to positive reception for some “leaked” test footage, the Deadpool franchise has become one of the premier comic book adaptations of the past decade. All three installments were massive box office hits and earned positive reviews, with much praise going to Reynolds’ pitch-perfect turns as the character. Last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine was a much-needed success for Marvel Studios, breaking box office records en route to a $1.3 billion worldwide gross.

Though Deadpool is now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s unknown what the plan is for Deadpool moving forward. A Deadpool 4 hasn’t been announced, and Reynolds has voiced his interest in keeping the Merc with a Mouth an “outsider” who isn’t part of a team like the Avengers.

Considering how successful the Deadpool franchise has proven to be, it’s hard to believe there was a time when Fox was leery about making that first film. In some ways, Deadpool was a risk, as most comic book adaptations strive for a PG-13 rating in order to maximize their potential audience. Deadpool was a game changer for superhero movies, showing that an R-rated approach was commercially viable with the right creative team in place. Without Deadpool becoming such a hit, Fox may not have signed off on an R rating for Logan. After Deadpool’s first live-action film appearance (2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine) was much-maligned, it was nice to see Reynolds come back and earn redemption by bringing an accurate depiction of Wade Wilson to life.

Disney and Marvel probably won’t want to keep Deadpool on the shelf, but there’s still a lingering question of when audiences will see him again. Reynolds is currently developing a new, non-Marvel movie for him and Hugh Jackman to star in, and the Marvel Studios slate is full as we build towards the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga. It might not be until after 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars that Deadpool returns to theaters (assuming Reynolds doesn’t have a role in the upcoming Avengers films). An extended wait between installments could be disappointing for some, but that’ll also make Deadpool 4 feel like a special event worth celebrating. Whenever the character’s next cinematic appearance is, hopefully the next 10 years are just as fruitful as the previous decade, delivering plenty of laughs for moviegoers.