Deadpool Star Has Disappointing Update About Their Marvel Return

Zazie Beetz impressed viewers with her performance as Domino in Deadpool 2, but it doesn’t sound like her return to the Marvel universe is imminent. While attending the premiere for her new film The Dutchman at the 2025 SXSW Festival, the actress spoke with Screen Rant and was asked about her potential Marvel future. Beetz admitted that she hasn’t heard anything from Marvel about reprising Domino in an upcoming project, and she isn’t sure if something like that would be in the cards as the Marvel Cinematic Universe progresses towards the end of the Multiverse Saga.

“I haven’t had any talks with Marvel, but I talk about it to myself. [Laughs],” Beetz said. “So, I don’t know. I’d have to find a writer and do all that work, but maybe, who knows?”

The Deadpool franchise continued last summer with the record-breaking blockbuster hit Deadpool & Wolverine, which marked the Merc with a Mouth’s official MCU debut. Conspicuously, Deadpool 2 standouts Cable and Domino were not in the movie; the former’s absence was the subject of a joke about X-Force not testing well in focus groups, leading to the team’s removal from the film series.

In the past, Beetz has said she would “love” to continue playing Domino if the opportunity presented itself. Though Deadpool & Wolverine was incredibly successful, Marvel’s plans for the character moving forward are unknown. Late last year, Ryan Reynolds outlined his hopes for Deadpool’s future, expressing a desire for Wade Wilson “to stay an outsider” and not officially become part of the X-Men or Avengers.

Beetz was a definite highlight of Deadpool 2, perfectly channeling Domino’s no-nonsense attitude and action chops in the character’s live-action debut. Many fans were excited to see her come back, so it’s disappointing to hear that it’s all been quiet on that front in the years since Deadpool 2. Considering how well-received Beetz’s turn was, it would be a missed opportunity if she never returned, as there was a lot of potential to further develop the character. At the time Deadpool 2 was made, the filmmakers might have been considering a future for Domino; the film ends with Wade and friends forming a team together, teasing further adventures in additional sequels. But Disney’s acquisition of Fox had an impact on Deadpool 3‘s development, and ultimately, the Deadpool & Wolverine concept was made. Since that film was so heavily focused on Wade and Logan, there wasn’t space to give Wade’s X-Force teammates meaningful space to breathe.

Whether or not Beetz returns to Marvel will likely depend on what happens with the Deadpool franchise moving forward. Reynolds has implied he hasn’t been contacted about being in Avengers: Doomsday, so there’s a chance audiences won’t see the Merc with a Mouth again until a possible Deadpool 4. Since Marvel has a full slate and Reynolds is developing a new, non-Marvel movie for himself and Hugh Jackman to star in, it could be a while before fans learn what’s next for Deadpool. Hopefully, even though close to a decade has passed since moviegoers met Domino, there will be a spot for Beetz wherever Deadpool shows up.