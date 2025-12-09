Ryan Reynolds & Rebecca Ferguson’s $100M Sci-Fi Movie With Alien Comparisons Is a Streaming Hit, 8 Years Later

Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The former has made his name as a fast-talking, effortlessly charming, comedic leading man, while the second has cultivated a reputation for impressive performances in almost every genre imaginable. Both stars have featured in major movie franchises: Reynolds made his debut in the movies of the MCU as Deadpool in 2024, and Ferguson has famously appeared in franchises such as Mission: Impossible and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies. However, they also once starred together in a movie often compared to another well-loved movie franchise: sci-fi horror classic Alien.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2017 saw Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson appear in the $100 million sci-fi horror Life, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Hiroyuki Sanada. The movie, which follows a team of astronauts who discover proof of alien life, only to be attacked by the dangerous symbiotic lifeform, drew comparisons with the Alien movie franchise for obvious reasons. Eight years after its release, it has now found global streaming success on HBO Max, as, according to FlixBaba, Life is currently in the platform’s top 5 most-watched movies worldwide.

Why Life‘s Streaming Success Shouldn’t Be A Surprise

There are many aspects of 2017’s Life that give it an undeniable appeal. At a glance, its cast alone is intriguing, as Ryan Reynolds in a sci-fi horror initially sounds somewhat unexpected, especially alongside actors known for their dramatic chops such as Ferguson and Gyllenhaal. Hiroyuki Sanada has also grown to become one of the most recognizable Asian actors to Western audiences, as he has featured in many exceptional Hollywood movies over the past two decades, making Life‘s cast an instant draw for audiences.

Life is also a movie with a premise that is familiar to audiences. The success of not just the Alien franchise but also movies like Event Horizon, Predator, and even Starship Troopers, all evidence that sci-fi fans enjoy stories about killer aliens as well as space-set thrillers. Adding to the appeal of Life‘s basic premise is the movie’s polished look, thanks to its hefty $100 million budget. Combined with the strength of its cast, it’s easy to see why audiences would gravitate toward the movie.

Of course, there’s also the additional allure of movies readily available on streaming platforms. A film with a great premise and cast available to watch in the comfort of one’s own home is an obvious recipe for wide viewership, especially when the movie is often compared to one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. While Life may not have earned major success in its initial theatrical run, the reason for its popularity on streaming platforms is actually fairly obvious.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!