Ryan Reynolds Reveals Shrunken Easter Egg In Rick Moranis Video

Earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds and his cell phone company Mint Mobile rolled out a new commercial that was noteworthy for two reasons: 1. It announced their new unlimited plan to the world, and 2. It brought fan-favorite actor Rick Moranis out of retirement solely to appear alongside him. No a few weeks later, Reynolds has revealed a hidden Moranis-themed Easter Egg that was in the first video, and on Mint Mobile's website, all along. Nestled between the "I" and "T" in Unlimited was a very, very tiny "N." This means the plan is actually called "UnliMINTed," does as a nod to both Moranis' "Honey I Shrunk The" film franchise but also revealing that it's a totally different plan.

(Photo: Mint Mobile)

As Reynolds said in a video explaining the plan, "It turns out, the average American only uses 6 GBs of data (per month) but people love having unlimited, so wireless companies use it as a way to increase revenue. Not at Mint, not on my watch. In just a couple of weeks we're going to start letting Unlimited users know exactly how much data they've been using before they renew. So your monthly usage, if it safely fits within our 3GB, 8GB, or 12GB plan, we'll recommend that you switch so you can pay less. It's unlimited without your wireless company trying to...y'know....trying to....well, you know."

It remains surprising that Moranis chose this commercial to be his first on-screen appearance in over 20 years as he's publicly turned down roles and cameos in other more high profile films in recent years. Moranis can next be seen in the upcoming Disney+ reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. The movie has not only confirmed that Moranis would be reprising his role of Wayne Szalinski but will also see Josh Gad co-star in the film, playing an adult version of Wayne's son.

Here's the official synopsis for the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot:

"Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane's cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids."

Moranis also made headlines in October after he was randomly attacked on the streets of New York City. Though he was rushed to the hospital in response to the event, he was later described as being "fine" and "grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes."