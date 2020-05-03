Ryan Reynolds Wishes The Rock a Happy Birthday, Jokes About Red Notice’s Halted Production

✖

Happy Birthday, Dwyane Johnson! The wrestler-turned-actor, who is better known as The Rock, turned 48 today and he's getting a whole lot of love on social media. Earlier, Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of the men together in honor of Johnson's birthday. Last year, Johnson and Reynolds were briefly seen on the big screen together when Reynolds had a cameo in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. However, before the coronavirus threat shut down production, the two actors were making a new feature called Red Notice together.

“Today is @therock’s birthday. There’ll be a lot of well wishes for him. He deserves it. This year, we fulfilled a lifelong dream: shooting exactly half a film called RED NOTICE before being promptly shut down. Had we not spent 90 percent of our time laughing, we might have finished it in time. Happy Birthday, Bubba. 📷: @hhgarcia41,” Reynolds wrote. You can check out the photos he shared in the post below:

Red Notice, a new Netflix movie from writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber who also directed Johnson in Central Intelligence and Skyscraper, was being filmed in Atlanta before production shut down. In addition to Johnson and Reynolds, the movie is also set to star Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot.

Back in March, Johnson revealed that Red Notice is Netflix's biggest investment to date, saying, "Our movie, Red Notice (about the world's greatest art thief, an FBI profiler and the world's greatest con man) is the biggest investment Netflix has made thus far. Thank you for the trust and commitment. My handshake is my word. Our accountability to Ted [Sarandos] & his team to deliver for Netflix and most importantly, deliver something great for my one and only boss - the audience/consumer worldwide. Let's get back to work. This is a fun one."

Red Notice does not yet have a release date.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.