San Diego Comic-Con: Kevin Feige Teases Marvel Studios Hall H Panels

Five years after Kevin Feige first teased the Fantastic Four and the X-Men on stage at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios is returning to Hall H to preview the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I didn’t have time to talk about The Fantastic Four. And there’s no time left to talk about mutants,” the Marvel Studios president said in 2019, capping off a 90-minute Hall H presentation in which Feige announced a post-Infinity Saga slate comprised of more than a dozen projects.

But there will be more than enough time to potentially preview a slate that includes upcoming movies Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Blade, Avengers 5, and Avengers: Secret Wars at SDCC 2024. For the first time ever, Marvel Studios is taking over the 6,500-seat Hall H with two panels across two nights: first with a 60-minute Deadpool & Wolverine panel on Thursday, July 25th, followed by a 75-minute Marvel Studios panel on Saturday, July 27th.

Feige will join Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on stage for the “Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life” panel on Thursday, and then return to Hall H to talk up the remainder of Phase 5 and the upcoming Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Saturday. (As Marvel’s CCO, Feige will also be on hand for the Marvel Comics: “Marvel Fanfare” panel on Friday.)

“We build movie schedules oftentimes, and obviously the pandemic and thestrike that threw a wrench into it for a few years,” Feige told Deadline after Marvel Studios skipped last year’s confab amid the dual Hollywood strike. “But what we’re ableto do this time is to get back to literally designing our film schedulesaround what we would have ready to show at Comic-Con — to announce andset the expectations and the tonality of what’s to come over the nextcouple of years. And that starts in Hall H. I think Hall H has becomesuch an iconic venue that people who’ve never been to Comic-Con knowwhat Hall H is or know that Hall H stands for the unveiling ofimportant, fun pop culture moments.”

It was Comic-Con — in 2006 and again in 2007 — that Marvel Studios gave fans their first peek at the MCU-launching Iron Man. “That’s where everything started for us,” Feige said. “I remember showing clips of X-Men 2 for the first time before Hall H existed in San Diego Comic-Con and Sam Raimi with Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3 and, of course, our Iron Man panel with [Jon] Favreau and [Robert] Downey Jr.”

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is only in theaters July 26th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest news and updates out of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.