‘Scott Pilgrim’ Director Breaks Down Intricate Scene From the Film

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World came out nearly a decade ago and fans are still managing to talk about the instant cult classic. Earlier today, a tweet by a popular cinematic analysis Twitter account caused Scott Pilgrim director Edgar Wright to take a second to do a brief breakdown of one of the film’s scenes.

The scene in question is when Knives Chau (Ellen Wong) goes shopping to get hair dye, in an effort to replicate Ramona’s (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) ever-changing hairstyle. The scene includes a humorous shot of Knives looking over a big box store’s selection of hair dyes, with hundreds of color choices in one frame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wright took to Twitter to reveal that the shot included no digital effects, saying the production crew physically created every single color choice of hair dye for the shot.

By the way, this shot was not digital. We made all the different packs with different dye job colors. //t.co/3JXycKL4xl — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 5, 2019

“By the way,” Wright mentions. “This shot was not digital. We made all the different packs with different dye jobs colors.”

Even though the movie we fairly well received by critics — it earned an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after its release — Scott Pilgrim flopped the box office, only grossing $47 million against its reported $60 million budget.

The film features several cast members who went on to have much larger success in the comic book film genre, including Chris Evans (Captain America franchise), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns/Legends of Tomorrow), and Winstead, who is currently slated to play Huntress in the DC Extended Universe’s upcoming Birds of Prey movie.

Though Scott Pilgrim wasn’t as successful commercially, it seemed as if most of the cast had a good time on set. In the case of Evans, he’d do whatever movie Wright asked him to do.

“I’d love to do anything else with Edgar Wright,” Evans said in a previous interview. “If Edgar Wright asked me to do anything, ANYTHING I’ll do it. That was like one of the most fun, “Let’s just go somewhere nuts.” But if you’re gonna go somewhere nuts you need a director you trust, because if you’re going crazy you’re handing the performance over. You’re like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna put some wild sh*t down here, and then you’re gonna cut and paste whatever performance you want in the editing room.’ Editing can change everything. If you’re gonna swing for the fences it’s a much more comforting feeling knowing you have a good director.”

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is now streaming on Netflix.