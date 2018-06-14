Edgar Wright Celebrates Chris Evans’ Birthday With Fake ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Film Posters

Most of the world may recognize Chris Evans for his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America, but one of his other comic book movie appearances played a pretty delightful role today.

Earlier today, fan-favorite director Edgar Wright tweeted a happy birthday message to Evans, who turned 37 years old. Attached to the tweet were a series of fake movie posters featuring Evans, which appeared in Wright’s film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Happy birthday to the man, the legend that is @ChrisEvans. I fondly remember all four of these movies we made together. Here’s to more. pic.twitter.com/g50wtKSDV8 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 13, 2018

As fans of the beloved film know, Evans made a scene-stealing appearance as Lucas Lee, one of the seven evil exes of Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Lucas was best known for being an A-list movie star (with a pretty glorious set of mutton chops), who challenged Scott (Michael Cera) to a fight on the set of one of his films.

While these fake posters have made the rounds in years past, there’s something delightful about seeing them now. From Evans’ campy facial expressions, to the ridiculous taglines (“The good news is…you are going to live. The bad news is, he is going to kill you.”), to the clear plays on both 88 Minutes and Fast and the Furious, there’s just so much to take in.

Granted, Evans has been a part of an almost absurd number of comic book movie franchises, but it sounds like the actor still has a special place in his heart for Scott Pilgrim.

“I can’t believe more people didn’t see it, what-the-f**k?” Evans said in an interview back in 2011. “It was such a good movie. The first time I saw it I was like, ‘This is my favorite movie.’ I love every second of that movie, and was so bummed more people didn’t go see it.”

“I’d love to do anything else with Edgar Wright.” Evans continued. “If Edgar Wright asked me to do anything, ANYTHING I’ll do it. That was like one of the most fun, “Let’s just go somewhere nuts.” But if you’re gonna go somewhere nuts you need a director you trust, because if you’re going crazy you’re handing the performance over. You’re like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna put some wild sh*t down here, and then you’re gonna cut and paste whatever performance you want in the editing room.’ Editing can change everything. If you’re gonna swing for the fences it’s a much more comforting feeling knowing you have a good director.”

What do you think of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World‘s fake movie posters? Let us know what you think in the comments below.