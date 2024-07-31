Scream 7: Neve Campbell Reveals What Convinced Her to Return as Sidney Prescott

Neve Campbell is returning for Scream 7, presumably with a healthy pay package after sitting out six due to a contract dispute. The star, who appeared in the first five Scream movies, says the what brought her back to the bargaining table was the high concept of the new film, which centers on Sidney Prescott (Campbell). The character could sometimes be taken for granted, but after a short absence from the franchise, they’re treating her return as the new installment’s “main event.” That, along with a fair deal (and probably some begging from the studio, who lost stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera back in March.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Campbell said she was “super grateful” that the studio took her compensation concerns seriously, and teased that it’s possible fans could see other franchise veterans return in the new movie.

“We are going to follow Sidney,” Campbell told ET, comparing the move to Halloween and the return of Jamie Lee Curtis. “They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board,” Campbell added. “I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I’m so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades.”

“The fandom is nuts, they are incredible and very passionate about these films,” she added. “I’m excited to give them a new one.”

Barrera praised Campbell for sticking to her principles and sitting out the sixth movie. Campbell has admitted that it was “sad” to miss the movie, even if it was the right things to do.

Campbell recently said, “Those movies have been such a big part of my life and it means so much to me, and I was sad to miss the last one, to not be a part of it.”

In addition to Campbell, Scream VII will bring back Kevin Williamson, who created the series and wrote Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4. Besides writing the new installment, Williamson will step into the director’s chair for Scream VII. Williamson, who served as a producer on all the Scream films as well as Halloween: H20, previously directed the 1999 comedy/thriller Teaching Mrs. Tingle.