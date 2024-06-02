Scream 7: Neve Campbell Says She's "Grateful" For Franchise Return

Neve Campbell, one of the greatest final girls in all of horror, is opening up about returning to the Scream franchise after a disagreement about pay would keep her away from Scream 6.

While attending Reefer Madness: The Musical in Los Angeles on May 30, Campbell revealed to People that she's grateful to be coming back in a "respectful" way. "Those movies have been such a big part of my life and it means so much to me, and I was sad to miss the last one, to not be a part of it."

"I was really grateful that they came back to me in a respectful way," she continued. "I think that means a lot to women and to society. I'm grateful to be able to step in into Sidney's shoes again and tell her story."

Back in March, it was officially announced that Campbell is returning to the iconic horror franchise for the first time since 2022. Not only that, Scream's original creator, Kevin Williamson, is returning to direct. "I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!" Campbell wrote on Instagram. "It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled!!!"

Campbell's appearance in 2022's Scream served as a reboot so by the next film it focused on sisters the Carpenter sisters, played by Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. The two are the daughters of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) but while Tara (Ortega) tries to put the past behind her to move on the best she can, her sister Sam (Barrera) is struggling to come to terms with who she is.

Throughout the film, Sam is haunted by visions of her father and fears that she may give into her dark side and become the next serial killer that terrorizes the town. The core four are haunted by the new Ghostface but they have backup with a returning Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) and Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox). While Scream 7 should continue the story of the Carpenter sisters, the controversial firing of Barrera and Ortega walking out due to scheduling conflicts will force the franchise to return to its legacy characters once more.

