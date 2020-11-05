Sean Connery Once Said He’d Return to Acting for Indiana Jones

✖

Sean Connery once said that he’d return to acting for Indiana Jones. On his website, the star played out the possible road for a return to films. It wouldn’t be hard to see why he would think about turning back the clock. People loved him in most roles, even things like The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen are looked on as beloved misunderstood films now. But, being Dr. Henry Jones, that one stuck with people. It’s funny, in fact, that spot might have ended up paving the way for how Harrison Ford got used in the final days of his Star Wars tenure. Hyping a new leading man is one thing, but the symbolic passing of the torch was really cool to watch on-screen. Alas, it wasn’t to be, but that didn’t stop fans from hoping for a surprise in the later sequels.

“If anything could have pulled me out of retirement, it would have been an Indiana Jones film,” the actor wrote on his website (via BBC). “But in the end, retirement is just too damned much fun… I love working with Steven and George [Lucas], and it goes without saying that it is an honour to have Harrison as my son."

Director George Lucas also took some time to honor the Indiana Jones star too. There's no question that everyone involved in the project shared a bond and you can feel that through these comments.

"Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history," Lucas' statement read. "His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family."

"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered for his talent, his charm, his wit and the many unforgettable roles he played, but he will always be Indy’s dad to us. It was an honor to know and work with him and our hearts are with his family and loved ones," Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall's echoed in their remarks.

