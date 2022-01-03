Second Mistake Spotted In Harry Potter Reunion Special

Not long after fans pointed out a hilarious gaffe in HBO Max’s 20th anniversary Harry Potter special, the internet strikes again! Last time around, it was a photo of Emma Roberts, pulled off social media and mistakenly used in the special as a photo of Emma Watson. This time around, fans noticed that the onscreen credits for Oliver and James Phelps, who played George and Fred Weasley in the franchise, were reversed during one of their interview segments. Obviously, it’s likely the twins have been mixed up plenty of times in their lives…but you don’t necessarily expect it from something with a pretty significant budget behind it.

Given the ease of digital editing, it’s likely this gaffe will be fixed sooner than later. In the meantime, Oliver Phelps spotted the mistake, and took it in stride.

You can see an Instagram post from Phelps addressing it below.

Per Warner’s official synopsis, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is intended to “honor the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros. Studios London two decades ago.” It will also celebrate the legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise, and its impact on families and fans around the world.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, in the announcement. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon-from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films,” said executive producer Casey Patterson.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London-The Making of Harry Potter, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) and Pulse Films (Beastie Boys Story).