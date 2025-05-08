3 MCU Characters Who Need to Face Sentry’s Void in Avengers: Doomsday

Thunderbolts* introduced a new character powerful enough to plunge New York City into darkness. There is a darker side to Bob (Lewis Pullman), the troubled man with ultimate superpowers, albeit with a dark side that needs to remain hidden from the world. Bob’s alter-ego, “The Void” is capable of making people re-live their worst memories. Bob made a vow to keep that part of himself contained, but with Lewis Pullman confirmed to reprise the role in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday, anything can happen. The team has no guarantee that The Void won’t be making a comeback. If Bob’s darker side returns, the entire Thunderbolts team could be in a lot of trouble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Doomsday will make several characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse cross paths for the first time. This promises audiences many fun interactions that could take place during the upcoming crossover. The Sentry will come face-to-face with some of the most powerful people the MCU has ever seen. There are some characters who would be very interesting to see fighting against The Void, with Bob’s darker side forcing them to confront their nightmares in the flesh. Here are some of the heroes and villains from the MCU who should be sent into The Void when Avengers: Doomsday flies into theaters next year.

1) Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios hasn’t revealed anything about the new version of Doctor Doom, other than the fact that he will be played by Robert Downey Jr. Viewers don’t even know which universe the villain will be coming from. Doom will need to present himself as a bigger threat than Thanos (Josh Brolin) in order for the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to take him seriously. That won’t be something easy to achieve. The ruler of Latveria will need to become someone audiences come to know by the time the credits roll on Avengers: Doomsday. Thunderbolts* just introduced the most interesting way for this connection between the character and the fans to happen.

If Doctor Doom happened to be sent into The Void, audiences will get to know plenty about the character without the need of extensive flashback sequences. Viewers are aware of the concept of this dictator who mixes magical abilities with advanced science. A trip to The Void would force Doom to reveal what drove him to come up with his evil plan for Avengers: Doomsday. A single sequence can reveal the villain’s motivations and why audiences are supposed to either root for him or despise him. There’s no need to spend half an hour going back to a version of Latveria that hasn’t been introduced in the MCU yet, instead of jumping straight into the action of the sequel.

2) Thor

No one in the MCU has suffered more than Thor (Chris Hemsworth) at this point. The God of Thunder has lost his entire family while carrying the guilt of not killing Thanos during the events of Avengers: Infinity War – and that’s not where his suffering ends. Thor: Love and Thunder saw Thor also lose his love, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and established that the hero must now take care of Love (India Hemsworth), the young girl who was left behind by Gorr (Christian Bale), the main villain of the movie. Thor has gained plenty of new responsibilities since he left Earth for the last time. So when audiences get to see him again in the near future, he will be a new man.

But Thor hasn’t crossed paths with The Void yet. If Sentry’s darker half manages to get his hands on the God of Thunder, he will find plenty of tragic moments to choose from. Thor saw his mother die in Thor: The Dark World. Thanos took Loki away in Avengers: Infinity War. While audiences already know all this, it would be interesting to see how Thor has dealt with these tragedies over time, while facing The Void. The founding Avenger won’t be the character fans remember; the arrival of Doctor Doom will force Thor to step out of the shadows for yet another battle. Hopefully, he will finally be at peace with himself when it’s time to go against the evil sorcerer.

3) Reed Richards

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will introduce a new version of Marvel’s First Family. Pedro Pascal will star in the movie as Reed Richards, after John Krasinski played a variant of the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The trailer for the upcoming movie has given viewers a taste of Richards’ mindset in this adventure. As a devoted man of science, Reed has always looked for ways to build new technology. But his communication with beings from outer space has brought unfortunate news. Galactus (Ralph Ineson) heard the call, and he’s ready to destroy the version of Earth Reed and his family have worked so hard to protect.

It would be interesting to see what is waiting for Reed Richards in The Void if he fails to protect his universe. It will be extremely hard for the Fantastic Four to stop Galactus on the big screen. There’s a chance the team will lose the upcoming battle, and if they do, The Void could explore the guilt that would grow in Reed Richards’ heart. Billions of lives will be lost if the Fantastic Four don’t step up for the challenge. These levels of guilt haven’t been seen in the MCU since Thor and Tony Stark failed to stop Thanos from erasing half of all life. Hopefully, fans can get a chance to see The Void’s powers used on unexpected characters once Avengers: Doomsday launches next summer.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters on May 1, 2026.