Anne Hathaway Reportedly Offered Starring Role in ‘Sesame Street’ Film

A familiar face might soon be headed to the big-screen world of Sesame Street.

According to a new report from Collider, Anne Hathaway has been offered a starring role in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Sesame Street movie. While the plot of the movie remains a mystery, Hathaway is reportedly up for the role of Sally, which could be a callback to the girl who appeared in the very first episode of the show.

Variety also revealed that Hathaway has not decided to sign on to the project just yet, as she has also been offered a role in Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of The Witches.

Hathaway is best known to comic book audiences for her role as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, as well as appearances in The Princess Diaries, Ocean’s 8, Les Miserables, and Alice in Wonderland.

This would mark Hathaway’s second foray into the Sesame Street world, as she previously appeared in the 2007 holiday special Elmo’s Christmas Countdown.

Portlandia director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel is set to direct the film, which is expected to be a musical. The film’s producers include Shawn Levy, who has been attached to the project for several years.

