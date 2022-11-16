Seth Rogen Reveals He Made Steven Spielberg Cry

Seth Rogen reveals that he made Steven Spielberg cry during the production of The Fabelmans. During a sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian described working closely with the filmmaker. On more than one occasion, Rogen saw Spielberg be overcome with emotion because of a costuming choice or piece of the set dressing. To be fair, The Fabelmans is a very personal project for the director. He poured a ton of his personal experience into this entire thing. For Rogen, he was touched by these displays of emotion on-set. The actor is used to encouraging emotion in people, but usually that takes the form of laughter. But, the feelings just kind of grabbed hold this time around. Listen to what he had to say on the late night show circuit this week about the experience down here.

"He would cry a lot, openly," Rogen admitted. "We'd show up on set and he would just see a certain piece of wardrobe or a certain piece of set dec[oration] or everyone coming together to recreate a certain thing. I saw him cry dozens of times throughout filming the movie which was actually very beautiful and I think made everyone want to really honor what he was doing. You saw how much it meant to him and how truthful he was being."

More of Rogen's Output is Coming Up

Over in the more well-traveled world of Seth Rogen comedy, he announced that Sausage Party: Foodtopia would be releasing next year. In the TV series, fans will get a return trip to that familiar worlds. Sony Pictures dropped the announcement seemingly out of nowhere. Back in 2016, the first Sausage Party managed to gross $141 million on a $19 million budget. Modest success that should carry into the future with so much adult animated content on the airwaves.

Here's the description of the first Sausage Party to get you prepared for another helping. "The products at Shopwell's Grocery Store are made to believe a code that helps them live happy lives until it's time for them to leave the comfort of the supermarket and head for the great beyond. However, after a botched trip to the great beyond leaves one sausage named Frank and his companion Bun stranded, Frank goes to great lengths (pun intended) to return to his package and make another trip to the great beyond. But as Frank's journey takes him from one end of the supermarket to the other, Frank's quest to discover the truth about his existence as a sausage turns incredibly dark. Can he expose the truth to the rest of the supermarket and get his fellow products to rebel against their human masters?"

