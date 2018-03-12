Here’s How to Get a Sexy Ian Malcolm ‘Jurassic Park’ Funko Pop Figure

It goes without saying, but the sexy Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm Jurassic Park figure pictured above would be the crown jewel in any Funko Pop collection. If you’ve been lusting after the figure since it was unveiled back in January, here are the details that you need to secure one.

The POP! Movies: Jurassic Park Dr. Ian Malcolm (Wounded) figure is a Target exclusive that will be available to order online starting on March 14th for $8.99. You’ll be able to order it right here, and we highly suggest that you keep tabs on that link on launch day. If they become available to order online for pickup in your local store that would be another good option – just don’t expect to waltz into a Target after work and grab one off the shelf. These figures will probably sell out quickly.

The rest of the Jurassic Park Funko lineup is available to pre-order below. These figures are also expected to be released this month, with the exception of the Jurassic Park Nedry and Dilophosaurus Pop! 2-Pack exclusive which sold out of its first pre-order wave and won’t get another until June.

• Jurassic Park Dr. Alan Grant Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Jurassic Park John Hammond Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Jurassic Park Dr. Ian Malcolm Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Jurassic Park Velociraptor Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Pop! Vinyl Figure (chase is a 1-in-6 rarity)

• Jurassic Park Dennis Nedry Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Jurassic Park Nedry and Dilophosaurus Pop! 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

In other Funko news, the Avengers: Infinity War Pop lineup has been unveiled and it is a MASSIVE wave. That’s not surprising, because this movie contains roughly one million characters.

The entire standard collection of Avengers: Infinity War Funko products are available to order right here. Grab your favorite items while you can!

Naturally, there are going to be loads of exclusives as well. Look for a 10″ Pop! of Thanos at Target, unmasked Iron Spider at BoxLunch, Vision at Hot Topic, Groot at Toys”R”Us, Iron Man (Unmasked) at FYE, glow-in-the-dark Thor is a Asia exclusive, an alternate version of Thanos at Walmart, and Cull Obsidian at Walgreens.

