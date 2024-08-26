Shang-Chi 2: Simu Liu Wants Marvel Star Back for Sequel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is hoping that one familiar face from the first movie comes back for the upcoming sequel. At Fan Expo Canada, Collider attended a panel discussion with the Marvel star. During that talk, Liu talked about his hope that Michelle Yeoh could return for Shang-Chi 2. Now, we’re probably years away from the MCU’s return to Ta-Lo, but that’s not going to stop one prospective Avenger from putting down that request early. Since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Yeoh has claimed an Oscar, so that price tag could be steep. At any rate, it will be interesting to see what he’s up against the next time he turns up in the MCU.

“When we shared our scenes together, and I had the opportunity to fight her, it was more of a dance fight. First of all, I was really nervous and, second of all, she’s so petite and graceful, and I just felt like a big clumsy chunk of meat just flopping around,” Liu joked. “It worked for the scene, right? She’s trying to kind of teach me to find harmony with my body, and it’s very Tai Chi oriented. So it’s very flowy, she’s kind of guiding you through, and I’m like stumbling. I didn’t have to do a lot to get into character, and she’s great. Just the absolute best kind of person to hang out with.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s Up With Shang-Chi 2?

Shang-Chi’s cast.

Shang-Chi 2 is a topic that Simu Liu is going to be asked about all the time until the project is formally announced. A previous stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon saw the Marvel actor having to address the sequel again. While he’s not at liberty to divulge details, Liu would explain that Marvel is hard at work on what they’re planning for the master of kung-fu. Clearly, there’s something bubbling behind the scenes, but Marvel Studios is not ready to address it just yet.Fans have been theorizing that Shang-Chi 2 could probably fit between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in the timeline.

“This is where I use all the mental gymnastics that I possibly can to answer this question,” Liu told the host. “Well look, I will say this — it’s definitely happening. I should probably lead with that. People, whether it’s online or in person, ask me every single day, and tell me every single day how much they enjoyed the first movie, and how much of a moment it was. And I think there’s just so much goodwill, and I’m so deeply appreciative of that. So please know, if you’ve ever sent me a message, if you’ve ever asked about a sequel, or just approached, or any which way, I take it to heart and I really appreciate it. I really do. And I think I speak for myself and Destin, our returning director, when I say that we’re so beyond excited to jump back in. We really are.”

Do you want to see her come back? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!