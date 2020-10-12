Netflix Reportedly Developing Sherlock Junior Movie

✖

It sounds as though Netflix is all-in on the character of Sherlock Holmes going forward, as yet another project featuring the character is reportedly in the works. Just a few weeks after the arrival of Enola Holmes, which proved to be a huge hit for the streamer, news has arrived that Netflix is working on a project titled Sherlock Junior. Naturally, the movie will follow a younger version of both Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, the iconic sleuths that have appeared on-screen countless times over the years.

According to What's On Netflix, Sherlock Junior has been in development for some time now, though the streaming service now has writers attached to pen the script for the project. Ehren Kruger, who recently wrote Dumbo, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Top Gun: Maverick, is set to write the script alongside Matt Kuzma.

In addition to the writers behind the project, the new report about Sherlock Junior also revealed the film's synopsis.

"Sherlock Junior follows a modern day young John Watson as he links up with British expatriate and new neighbor, Sherlock Holmes, to solve the mystery behind a strange disappearance and a witch’s curse on their town. Building a team of fellow child sleuths, they must work together to evade a number of dangerous thieves if they have any chance at finding the treasure she left behind.”

Netflix hoping to have Sherlock Holmes become one of its major properties going forward. Enola Holmes, which saw Henry Cavill play the iconic detective, delivered Netflix its biggest Day 1 premiere to-date. The streaming service is also working on a Sherlock spinoff series called The Irregulars, which follows a group of kids who help Sherlock and Watson.

Of course, it wouldn't come as much of a surprise to see more Enola Holmes movies in the future, considering just how well the first film has performed.

"Well, I hope I’d have the energy for that, yeah. That would be amazing," Enola Holmes director Harry Bradbeer said in regards to potential sequels. "Someone’s going to have the energy for it! It’d be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they’re extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period. As you go forward, things like that three-wheeled car — which was a lovely thing we discovered — to find our characters playing on some of the new contraptions, at some point in the early 20th century. Of course, we get airplanes and the Wright brothers. Who knows what other challenges are going to come out of this really restless, productive period."

Are you looking forward to all of the Sherlock content coming to Netflix in the future? Let us know in the comments!