Shin Godzilla Is Coming Back to Theaters This Summer With New 4K Remaster

Shin Godzilla is coming back to theaters with a brand new 4K remaster as GKIDS has licensed the now classic Kaiju film for a new launch in North America. Godzilla is currently celebrating a huge boom thanks to the successful releases of Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in the past year, but now it’s time to celebrate one of the coolest Godzilla films ever made in a brand new way. Shin Godzilla first released in theaters in Japan back in 2016, and now it’s coming back with a vengeance as fans in North America will get a new chance to check it out.

GKIDS has announced that as the first major Godzilla release since the distributor had been acquired by TOHO last year, Shin Godzilla is coming to theaters in North America on August 14th. The film will be re-released in its original Japanese language audio with English subtitles, but it will include restored text cards and a brand new 4K remaster that has never been seen before in North America. You can check out the new trailer celebrating Shin Godzilla‘s Summer comeback in the video above, and new poster below.

What to Know for Shin Godzilla’s Comeback

GKIDS will be bringing Shin Godzilla to theaters in North America on August 14th, and will then be following it up with a brand new home media release after. “With an incredibly timely story of people struggling to work together to stop imminent destruction, backed by some of the most explosive action scenes the franchise has ever seen, SHIN GODZILLA is a modern masterpiece,” GKIDS’ President David Jesteadt said about the coming re-release. “We are honored to play a part in bringing the film back for American fans, better than ever.”

“SHIN GODZILLA marked the first Japanese-produced Godzilla film since the release of Godzilla Final Wars in 2004,” Toho’s Chief Godzilla Officer, Keiji Ota said about the new release. “Upon its release, it became a social phenomenon in Japan, playing a pivotal role in reviving the Godzilla franchise after a 12-year hiatus, and we’re thrilled to bring this landmark film back to the big screen in North America. For some, this will be their first time experiencing it — and there’s no better way to feel the overwhelming presence, power, and terror of Godzilla than in a theater. Enjoy the film!”

What Is Shin Godzilla?

Shin Godzilla was famously written and directed by Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno, and co-directed by Shinji Higuchi. With music composed by Shiro SAGISU, the film was such a dynamic hit for Toho back in 2016 that it helped to launch a whole new kind of “Shin” universe for Tokusatsu hits. Anno would continue it with the releases of Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider in the years since, and like Shin Godzilla, both of those films had reinvented their icons for a brand new era. But fans in North America will get the chance to see it all over again soon.

For those who have never seen it, GKIDS teases what to expect from Shin Godzilla as such, “Something has surfaced in Tokyo Bay. As the Prime Minister of Japan pleads with the public to remain calm, a horrific creature of tremendous size makes landfall in the city, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Then it evolves. The government assembles a motley task force to combat the monster when an envoy from the US Department of State delivers a folder of classified documents. On its cover is written ‘GODZILLA.’”