Classic Godzilla Producer Believes the Kaiju’s Current Era Is Perfect

Godzilla is easily one of the most popular and recognizable kaiju to ever hit the silver screen. Since hitting theaters in the 1950s, the king of the monsters has taken many forms to help increase his rampaging longevity. Whether it be via Legendary’s MonsterVerse or with the Academy Award-winning film, Godzilla Minus One, it doesn’t appear as though the kaiju king’s reign will be ending any time soon. In a recent interview with a long-running Toho producer, the modern era of the lizard king is explored and said producer explains why now might be the best time for the giant monster.

Godzilla Minus One and Shin Godzilla are often referred to as two examples of the best that the king of the monsters has to offer. While Shin was created by director Hideaki Anno and takes place in the present, Minus One examines a very different take on the lizard king during a different Japanese era. While it’s debatable which of these two films reigns supreme, they both remain exemplary examples of what Godzilla can be not just in terms of witnessing kaiju destruction on a massive scale but the ways that humanity can unite and/or dissolve in the face of such a rampage.

Toho

Godzilla’s Modern Era

Producer Shogo Tomiyama has been with the kaiju king for quite some time. Having a major hand in the “Heisei” and “Millennium” eras of Godzilla, Shogo first began with 1989’s Godzilla Vs. Biollante and continued to play a role for twelve movies in total. In discussing Godzilla’s modern era, Tomiyama noted his love of both Shin Godzilla and Godzilla Minus One, proving how versatile the giant beast can truly be.

“I think that their directors’ artistic talents are infused throughout the films and that they are both wonderful works that are highly artistic, with a passion for creation and rare imagination. I expect and have a hunch that we will see more Godzilla films with strong artistic qualities in the future. But, the two most recent films do not really show Godzilla’s creative intention of being ‘scary but cute’.”

Toho

Godzilla’s Future in America And Japan

On the Western Front, Godzilla has quite a few avenues to return thanks to Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Following the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a third film in the crossover series has already been confirmed. On top of the theatrical plans, Apple TV+ has renewed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for a second season, once again revisiting the kaiju-examining organization. If these two venues weren’t enough, the streaming service also confirmed that a spin-off series is in the works, though little to no details have been revealed as of yet.

When it comes to the Godzilla of Japan, the king of the monsters’ future is still anyone’s guess. Despite the massive critical, financial, and audience success of Godzilla Minus One, a sequel film has yet to be confirmed. That hasn’t stopped director Takashi Yamazaki from stating his desire to return to this universe as the creator has hinted that he’d love to give Godzilla a monstrous adversary should he make a comeback. While the latest Toho film saw Godzilla blown to pieces, the final moments of the film hinted at the fact that nothing can keep the lizard king down as his very cells appear to be reconstructing themselves.

