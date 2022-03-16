Shrek on Netflix Has a Bunch of Different Posters

While it is fairly common for streaming platforms to change the cover art on popular movies periodically, Shrek seemingly has more “variant covers” than just about any other movie on Netflix. It makes sense, given the fact that the movie remains a huge hit on streaming, and that it has numerous fan-favorite character it can stick on a poster. The fact that it has so many was actually called out by Netflix Geeked, a Twitter account run by the streamer, which asked which cover users get when they open their profile. Netflix Geeked, apparently, get the version that’s Lord Farquad in bed with a martini.

Shrek proved to be a surprise smash hit upon its release in 2001, spawning three sequels, a pair of Puss in Boots spinoff movies, several TV movies, video games, a Broadway show, and more. In 2003, Universal Studios opened Shrek 4-D, an interactive movie experience at their theme parks, which will close later this year.

You can see the inciting tweet below.

which shrek poster comes up on your netflix profile? i got lord farquaad with a martini. pic.twitter.com/6PjTp16c4K — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 15, 2022

What’s yours? We got a pretty straightforward shot of Donkey and Shrek outside of Shrek’s cabin.

“We didn’t even really know how it was going to be received just as a movie,” director Vicky Jenson told ComicBook last year. “When we were working on it we were up in Palo Alto, it was kind of like a satellite studio, it was it’s own studio at PDI and DreamWorks was working with them, and then eventually bought them while we were working on the movie, but we were removed from the main studio and so it just sort of felt even more like a small production where we were putting on a show for each other.”

Rumors of a fifth movie, or even a straightforward reboot, have circulated for years, but nothing has ever gone into production.

