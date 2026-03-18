Sinners Star’s Forgotten Action Thriller Is About to Leave Free Streaming

On Sunday night, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made official something that movie fans have known for years: Michael B. Jordan is one of Hollywood’s best actors with Jordan winning the Best Actor Academy award for Sinners, the 2025 horror hit. Jordan’s win for his dual role of twins Smoke and Stack in the Ryan Coogler critically acclaimed vampire film has seen fans seek out his other work. That includes a forgotten action 2021 action thriller that’s currently streaming for free. However, fans will want to act fast to check it out as it’s going to be disappearing soon.

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Currently streaming on Tubi, 2021’s Without Remorse might just be Jordan’s most underrated movie. Written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and directed by Stefano Sollima, Without Remorse is based on Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel of the same name but while adaptations of Clancy’s other work (particularly his Jack Ryan series) continues to get a lot of notice, Without Remorse didn’t make much of a splash even when it was first released in theaters. Fortunately, fans still have some time left to check the movie out for themselves and appreciate Jordan’s performance as the film is listed on Tubi’s “Leaving Soon” page, suggesting it will depart at the end of the month.

Without Remorse May Have Gone Unnoticed, But Jordan’s Performance Is Fantastic

In Without Remorse, U.S. Navy SEAL John Kelly (Jordan) goes on a personal mission for revenge when his pregnant wife and two of his unit members are killed by Russian hitmen and discovers a deeper conspiracy in the process. While the set-up is a bit generic and even a little cliché — how many times has a similar set up been used in the movies, particularly this particular type of thriller? — its Jordan’s performance as well as some truly spectacular action sequences that make the movie more than just another military adjacent action flick. In the film, Jordan’s Kelly is a complex and flawed character. Kelly isn’t necessarily a bad or even violent man, but he’s also someone willing to go to some extreme and aggressive lengths in order to get his own brand of justice for those he loves. Jordan plays the role perfectly, making viewers feel for his character, something that helps offset the fast paced, action element of things that can often leave these kinds of films feeling superficial.

And Jordan isn’t alone in the film’s high-quality cast. The film also stars Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Lauren London, Colman Domingo, and Guy Pearce who also turn in solid performances. The result is a movie with a fairly common premise that ends up feeling set apart from other films in the genre simply because the acting is top notch. There’s also a sequel in development with John Wick’s Chad Stahleski set to direct and Jordan returning. Now that Jordan is an Academy Award winner, it’s definitely worth checking this film out.

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