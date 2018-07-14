‘Skyscraper’ Projected to Hit Rock Bottom at Opening Box Office

The Rock’s last few films have been box office hits, but it seems his latest project Skyscraper is not getting the same warm reception at the box office.

Dwayne Johnson’s newest film is Skyscraper, and follows up previous hits Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Rampage, but the latest projections indicate it will fall well short of expectations. Skyscraper is expected to bow somewhere in the $23 million range, coming in far below initial projections that pegged it hitting from $33 million to $40 million (via Variety).

It is slated to come in third during its opening weekend behind Ant-Man and The Wasp (in its second week) and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which also debuts this week. Incredibles 2 is also still doing quite well after almost a month in theaters.

Skyscraper is opening at around 3,782 North American theaters and is also available in 56 international markets. The film cost around $125 million to make, and hopefully, it can rebound a bit to make up some of that ground. The summer season isn’t getting any less crowded though, so it is not going to be easy.

Rock’s last film Rampage cost a bit less to make ($125 million) but more than earned it back with a worldwide haul of $425 million. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle cost even less to make ($90 million) and hit even bigger at the box office with a $961 million dollar run.

Skyscraper is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and stars Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer), Neve Campbell (Sarah Sawyer), Pablo Schreiber (Ben), Noah Tyler (Mr. Pierce), McKenna Roberts (Georgia Sawyer), Kevin Rankin (Ray), Roland Moller (Kores Botha), and Byron Mann (Inspector Wu).

You can view the official synopsis for Skyscraper below.

“Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.”

Skyscraper is in theaters now.