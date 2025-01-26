Most of the iconic slasher movie villains have a signature weapon they use to kill their (mostly) innocent victims; Jason Voorhees has a machete, Michael Myers has a kitchen knife, Freddy Krueger has his finger blades, etc. However, the one thing these weapons all have in common is that they’re used for slicing, dicing and, well, slashing. Slasher movies are filled with classic scenes involving these weapons, but few things delight fans more than a killer using an unexpected tool to finish off their prey. They yearn for more filmmakers to come along and jazz up the genre with some new tricks.

And that’s why we’re taking a look at some of the most unique weapons ever used in slasher films, ranging from the sci-fi to the mystical and everything in between.

A Guitar with a Drill – Slumber Party Massacre II (1987)

The first Slumber Party Massacre film took itself a little too seriously, which only enhanced its cheese factor. Luckily, the sequel heavily leans into its ridiculous premise, which even extends into the main weapon used by the killer: a guitar with a large drill attached to it. The villain – a reincarnated greaser – takes every opportunity he can to shred on the guitar, and then shred his victims. Slumber Party Massacre II gets extra points for the sheer hilarity of attaching a power tool to a musical instrument and putting both to good use. While the killer may be a psychopathic guitarist, he does deserve credit for being so utilitarian.

Liquid Nitrogen – Jason X (2001)

After spending years slaughtering young people at Camp Crystal Lake on planet Earth, Jason X sees Jason Voorhees unleashed in the far future to slaughter young people in outer space. There may be a lack of the old farm implements with which he usually dispatches his victims, but Jason is nothing if not resourceful. When there’s no machete nearby, he decides to shove a woman’s face into liquid nitrogen — freezing it within a few seconds — and then smashing it into pieces against the counter. It’s certainly an …interesting way to use liquid nitrogen; most people would probably just use it to make Dippin’ Dots.

Solar Panel – Leprechaun Returns (2018)

This long-running series has seen its fair share of unique weapons used by the pint-sized killer, but none of them as unique as something that’s typically used to reduce one’s electricity bill. After a brash college dude picks a fight with the Leprechaun, the titular villain uses his mystical Irish powers to shake a solar panel off a nearby roof and land on his victim, bisecting him from top to bottom. Who knew that solar panels had such sharp edges? Still, this should discourage anyone from picking a fight with a leprechaun next to an energy-conscious domicile.

Ice Skate – Black Christmas (2006)

Holiday-themed horror movies always have great uses of unorthodox weapons. For example, take the 2006 remake of Black Christmas, when one of the killers is chasing a female victim in a sorority house. After the prey gets away from the killer, they grab a nearby ice skate and hurl it at the young woman, scalping her and leaving an exposed cranial cavity in the process. Maybe the girl should’ve thought twice before venturing around an old house by herself – she clearly wasn’t using her brain when it came to thinking a-head (sorry).

Giant Safety Pin – Killer Workout (1987)

As you might have guessed by the title and year, Killer Workout is a slasher film set in a gym filled with characters who do little more than look great in aerobics outfits and die. There are so many pieces of workout equipment littered through a typical gym that one could use to murder obnoxious people, and yet, for some reason, the killer in this film decided to use a giant safety pin. If there was an award for Most Incongruous Weapon in a Slasher Film, no other movie is even in the running.

Ice Anvil – Jack Frost 2: Revenge of the Mutant Killer Snowman (2000)

Jack Frost is back in this sequel, and he’s not going to let a beach resort in the Caribbean stop him from murdering people who are just trying to catch some sun. This killer snowman has the ability to turn his body into a range of creative weapons with which to kill his victims. In one particular scene, he takes a cue from Looney Tunes, turning into a giant ice anvil and dropping himself onto a young woman on the beach, splattering her all over the sand. Wile E. Coyote usually just flattened into a pancake whenever an anvil fell on him, so that’s where this film deviates from its inspiration.

Bowling Ball Polisher – Gutterballs (2008)

Gutterballs is not for the faint of heart. However, if you’ve got the stomach for it, this film delivers plenty of over-the-top kills, most unique of which is a bowling ball polisher. During this scene, a man is trying to fix the broken machine when the killer sneaks up behind him and shoves his head into it. This is done with such force that it completely polishes his face clean off his skull … and then some. The film depicts several other bowling alley-related deaths, some of which involve shoving bowling pins into … places that we can’t mention here, so we picked the bowling ball polisher instead.