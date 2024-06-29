Snow White: Disney's Live-Action Remake Has Wrapped Filming

The road to Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves has been a long one. The project was originally supposed to come out this March but was delayed a year amidst the WGA and SAG strikes. The movie was shot back in 2022, but needed to undergo reshoots. The film stars Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) as the titular princess and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen. This week, Zegler took to her Instagram stories to reveal the film has officially wrapped production.

"That's a wrap on Snow White and I'm so freaking proud and emotional," she wrote. "I love these people so much." The post has since expired, but a fan account dedicated to Zegler updates shared a screenshot on Twitter. You can check it out below:

🚨 'Snow White' has finally wrapped filming! pic.twitter.com/F8585869HT — Rachel Zegler Daily (@ZeglerDaily) June 27, 2024

Rachel Zegler on Playing Snow White:

(Photo: Rachel Zegler as Snow White. - Variety/Disney)

"I was terrified, terrified, terrified, terrified," Zegler revealed to NME last year. "Because you're playing the first one. The blueprint of all Disney Princesses comes from 1937's Snow White. You have so many conversations leading up to it. You're gonna chop off all your hair and learn how to dance with all these fake animals and things that are not there. It was a lot of pressure."

"Well, I have to work really hard to get out of the little girl in me because I was freaking out," Zegler previously told ComicBook.com. "I was squealing, and crying. Sandy Powell was looking at me like, 'What is going on with you?' It's incredible, being to be an iconic princess. To be the first Disney Princess, it's the biggest responsibility and so much pressure. It's amazing."

"Then something that kind of emerged was this leader within her that I was so happy that the writers wanted her to be, and the fact that it's born out of her upbringing, but she finds it within herself throughout the course of the film and throughout the people that love her in the film and show their love for her," Zegler revealed to Collider.

Gal Gadot on Playing the Evil Queen:

(Photo: Gal Gadot being interviewed by ComicBook at Disney Expo. - ComicBook)

"I don't have a preferred type of character. I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen," Gadot explained to Vogue UK earlier this year. "There was something so delicious with this part because it's a fairy tale. It's the first Disney villain. And because it's a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful. I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things. And it was just super fun, and I can't wait to watch it. I can't wait to see how you know how it all turns out."

Stay tuned for more updates about the live-action Snow White, which is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025.